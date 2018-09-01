Authorities arrested a 49-year-old North Little Rock man Friday night who, they say, confessed to stabbing another man to death.

Leslie Montgomery was arrested by North Little Rock police in the death of Andre Rogers, whom police found dead at about 1:15 a.m. in an apartment complex parking lot, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department. The lot was at 4705 Augusta Circle on the city's west side.

Officers responded to an early morning report of a body lying in the lot, police said.

Police found Rogers with at least one stab wound, according to the release. They determined he was dead upon arrival.

Police eventually established Montgomery as a suspect and found him driving a vehicle in the 4700 block of Augusta Street, police said. Officers interviewed Montgomery, who confessed, according to the release.

Montgomery was jailed without bail Friday night on first-degree murder charges.

The homicide is the 12th recorded in North Little Rock this year.

Police said they did not believe the homicide was connected to another one earlier this week in which a 47-year-old Jacksonville man was found near Pike Avenue, also dead of stab wounds.

