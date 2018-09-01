PRAIRIE GROVE -- Farmington capitalized on Prairie Grove's early mistakes and held off a furious comeback attempt for a 33-30 victory Friday night.

The Tigers trailed 33-12 heading into the fourth quarter but made it interesting thanks to a 50-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Scates to Jacob Watson and a pair of touchdown runs by Garrett Heltemes. But Farmington's Trace South smothered an onside kick attempt with 2 minutes, 4 seconds remaining, and Reid Turner bulled his way for a first down to help the Cardinals run out the clock and preserve the victory.

FARMINGTON 33, PRAIRIE GROVE 30 Farmington 7 13 13 0 — 33 Prairie Grove 0 6 6 18 — 30 First Quarter Farm — Rominger 1 run (Reeves kick), 7:51. Second Quarter Prair — Dalton 43 run (kick failed), 8:27. Farm — Macedo 17 pass from Hill (Reeves kick), 2:47. Farm — O’Connell 9 pass from Hill (pass failed), :02. Third Quarter Farm — Hill 2 run (pass failed), 6:02. Prair — Harger 5 run (run failed), 3:49. Farm — Mayo 42 pass from Swain (Reeves kick), :24. Fourth Quarter Prair — Watson 50 pass from Scates (run failed), 11:52. Prair — Heltemes 1 run (pass failed), 4:55. Prair — Heltemes 3 run (run failed), 2:04.

"They've beaten us the past two years, so this was big for us, just to get the season started the right way," said Farmington coach Mike Adams. "If we are going to have success in our conference, we're going to have to beat good teams like Prairie Grove, so this was good to see."

The Cardinals turned three Tigers' mistakes into a 20-6 halftime lead despite only putting up 110 yards of total offense. After a three-and-out stop by Farmington's defense, a bad snap on a Prairie Grove punt attempt gave Farmington possession at the Tigers' 11. Four plays later, Rhett Rominger's 1-yard touchdown plunge gave the Cards a quick 7-0 lead.

"In this game, every year, who makes the least mistakes is going to win the game," said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier. "You can throw out the records every time. It's about mistakes and we definitely made more than they did.

"For us, we're so proud of our kids, but it was a roller coaster. We never gave up and made a comeback, but too many other problems kept us from doing that."

Eric Hill threaded the needle for a pair of late touchdown passes in the first half. A shanked 6-yard punt gave the Cardinals possession on the Prairie Grove 45. Hill rolled to his left as big tight end Ben Macedo sank away from coverage toward the back of the end zone. Hill then fired a pass behind the defender for a 19-yard touchdown strike.

A fumble at the end of a 20-yard run by Heltemes was recovered by South at the Tigers' 31. Seven plays later, Hill rolled to his right to buy enough time for Sean O'Connell to get open. Hill then lined a low pass through a tight window for a 9-yard touchdown pass.

In the second half, Farmington quarterback Seth Swain hit Tony Mayo with a short screen on third down and Mayo sidestepped a defender on his way to a 42-yard touchdown. Hill accounted for another score on a 2-yard keeper.

"Our kids did enough to get the job done," Adams said. "Eric and Seth both did a good job tonight, so I was real pleased with both of them and all of our players. We made some mistakes, but we'll get to the film and get them fixed."

Two long runs led to Prairie Grove's lone score of the first half. A 22-yard scamper by Heltemes was followed by a 43-yard touchdown run by Lane Dalton, but a mishandled snap resulted in a low extra point kick that was blocked to help Farmington maintain a 7-6 lead.

It was just the first of five failed two-point conversions by the Tigers, including a high pass to an open receiver midway through the fourth quarter, that proved to be the difference.

