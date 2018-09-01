Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Dylon Garrison, 21, of 1436 N. Starr Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by certain persons. Garrison was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Melvin Joseph Fincher, 31, of 1113 N. Missouri 16 in Billing, Mo., was arrested Friday in connection with theft of property. Fincher was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with a $5,000 bond set.

Cave Springs

• Brett Dylan Pluimer, 27, of 2458 W. Orlando Drive No. 3 in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with theft of property and residential burglary. Pluimer was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Richard James Johnson, 54, of 541 N. D St. was arrested Friday in connection with residential burglary. Johnson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Micah Johnson, 20, of 1392 N. Fieldstone Ave. was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Johnson was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jesse Gibson, 28, of 942 Holly St. was arrested Thursday in connection with assault on a family member and terroristic threatening. Gibson was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Michael Adams, 37, of 3576 W. Country Meadows St. was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a household or family member. Adams was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Rogers

• Christopher David Park, 35, of 1420 N. Airport Loop was arrested Friday in connection with felony fleeing. Park was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Shayla Lynn Bryan, 19, of 314 E. Lora St. in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Bryan was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Tianna Kunkle, 41, of 1704B Kimbrough St. was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Kunkle was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Chaise Davis, 21, of 142 Madison 8440 in Huntsville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving. Davis was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Police

Fayetteville

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 1:08 p.m. Thursday at 1380 E. Farmers Drive.

Springdale

• An assault was reported at 9:38 a.m. Friday near Harber High School at 300 Jones Road.

• An aggravated assault was reported at 4:36 p.m. Thursday at 2541 E. Emma Ave.

NW News on 09/01/2018