Donnie Walton's two-run double in the eighth inning broke a 3-3 tie and lifted the Arkansas Travelers to a 5-3 victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

After Dario Pizzano flied out to start the inning, Kyle Lewis walked and Yonathan Mendoza singled to set the stage for Walton, who doubled off Landon Beck down the left-field line to put the Travelers ahead.

Walton's hit came after the Cardinals tied the game 3-3 in the seventh inning when Jeremy Martinez hit a home run off Matt Walker.

The Travelers took a 3-0 lead thanks to a single by Chuck Taylor in the third inning that scored Chris Mariscal and a two-run home run by Pizzano in the fifth.

The Cardinals began their comeback in the fifth when Evan Mendoza doubled in Jon Nogowski and Mendoza scored on Martinez's ground out to make it 3-2.

Walker (5-1) picked up the victory while allowing 1 run on 2 hits in 2 innings. Matt Festa struck out two in the ninth to get his 20th save of the season.

Taylor led the Travelers by going 3 for 5.

Martinez led the Cardinals by going 2 for 3. Beck (2-4) took the loss, allowing two runs in the eighth.

Sports on 09/01/2018