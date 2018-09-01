Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s foreign affairs minister, said Friday in Washington that her negotiating partner, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, has “brought good faith and goodwill to the table.”

WASHINGTON -- Talks to keep Canada in a North American trade bloc broke up Friday and will resume next week with the two longtime allies divided over such issues as Canada's dairy market and U.S. efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition.

President Donald Trump notified Congress on Friday that he plans to sign an agreement in 90 days with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, and hopes Canada can be brought on board, too.

The U.S. and Mexico reached a deal Monday that excluded Canada, the third NAFTA country. The top Canadian trade envoy, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, then hurried to Washington for talks aimed at preserving Canada's membership in the regional trade agreement.

But Freeland couldn't break an impasse in four days of negotiations with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. The U.S.-Canada talks will resume Wednesday.

The negotiations took an odd turn for the worse Friday over news that Trump had told Bloomberg News that he wasn't willing to make any concessions to Canada. Trump wanted the remarks to remain off the record; otherwise, the president said, "it's going to be so insulting they're not going to be able to make a deal."

The comments were leaked to the Toronto Star, and on Friday afternoon, Trump took to Twitter to angrily confirm the Star's report:

"Wow, I made OFF THE RECORD COMMENTS to Bloomberg concerning Canada, and this powerful understanding was BLATANTLY VIOLATED. Oh well, just more dishonest reporting. I am used to it. At least Canada knows where I stand!"

Freeland tried to brush off the controversy in a news conference. "My negotiating counterparty is Ambassador Lighthizer," she said. "He has brought good faith and good will to the table."

Lighthizer called the ongoing talks with Canada "constructive" and said, "Our officials are continuing to work toward agreement."

"It is Trump's bluster at best, but obviously he is not going to force anyone into a bad deal," said Jerry Dias, president of the Canadian private-sector union Unifor. "It is clear the U.S. economy is much bigger than ours, but trying to embarrass the Canadian team, trying to insult Canadians, is not going to get him anywhere."

Freeland expressed confidence that Canada could reach a deal with the United States on a revamped trade accord that could please all sides.

"We know a win-win-win agreement is within reach," she said.

The 24-year-old NAFTA tore down most trade barriers between the United States, Mexico and Canada. Trade between the three countries surged. But many manufacturers responded to the agreement by moving factories south of the border to take advantage of low Mexican wages, then shipping goods north to the United States and Canada.

Trump has asserted that the deal wiped out American factory jobs. He has vowed to negotiate a better deal or withdraw from NAFTA altogether. Talks on a new trade deal started a year ago but bogged down over U.S. demands, including several meant to bring manufacturing back to the United States.

A few weeks ago, the United States began negotiating with Mexico, leaving Canada on the sidelines. Outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto wanted to sign a deal before leaving office Dec. 1. The Trump administration had insisted that it wanted a deal by Friday, beginning a 90-day countdown that would meet that timeline.

But under U.S. trade rules, the U.S. team doesn't have to make public the text of the revamped agreement for 30 additional days, buying more time to reach a deal with the Canadians. Lighthizer's statement Friday said Trump intends to sign a new trade deal with Mexico, whether or not Canada is part of it.

The deal announced Monday would, among many other things, require that 40 percent to 45 percent of a car be made in a North American country where autoworkers made at least $16 an hour -- that is, not in Mexico -- before qualifying for duty-free status.

Canada doesn't have much of an objection to the auto provisions of the U.S.-Mexican deal, which would benefit Canadian workers, too. Ottawa does have other complaints. Neither U.S. nor Canadian negotiators are talking publicly about the issues that divide them.

But Daniel Ujczo, a trade attorney of the law firm Dickinson Wright in Columbus, Ohio, and others say the flash points include trade barriers that protect Canadian dairy farmers and Ottawa's insistence on NAFTA provisions for resolving disputes.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said he'll only sign an agreement that's right for Canada. Trudeau reiterated his government wouldn't concede to U.S. demands to dismantle its dairy system, known as supply management. Talks were also hung up on U.S. demands to eliminate dispute-resolution panels that Ottawa considers essential, two Canadian officials said Friday.

Also nettlesome is a provision in the U.S.-Mexico deal that shields U.S. makers of biologics -- ultraexpensive drugs produced using microorganisms, plants, or animal cells -- from generic competition for 10 years instead of the eight with which Canada is willing to live. The Canadians fear the protection will drive up drug prices and make its government health care system more costly.

The countries are also sparring over a provision of NAFTA known as Chapter 19, which allows foreign countries to appeal the duties that the United States levies on them for dumping and unfair subsidies. U.S. officials confirmed that they had eliminated the provision in their agreement with Mexico, but Canadians have insisted it is necessary to protect industries, including lumber, from biased rulings in the United States.

Canada, like Mexico, has also been working to find a way to get the United States to lift the tariffs that it imposed on steel and aluminum.

When the Trump administration notified Congress last year that it intended to renegotiate NAFTA, critics note, it said it would enter talks with both Canada and Mexico. It's unclear whether the Trump team even has authority to reach a pact with just one of those countries. And Congress, which has to approve any NAFTA rewrite, might refuse to endorse a deal that excludes Canada.

The economic effects of the agreement that was reached with Mexico this week remain unclear. Trade experts who have analyzed the preliminary details have suggested that the proposals would do little to accomplish the claims Trump has made about how overhauling NAFTA would help the economy, including greatly expanding U.S. manufacturing jobs or cutting the U.S. trade deficit with Mexico.

The new regulations requiring carmakers to use more domestic content and pay higher wages will most likely raise prices for consumers and could create new opportunities for automobile manufacturers in Europe and Asia to have a competitive advantage in the United States.

NAFTA, which was negotiated by President George H.W. Bush and signed into law by President Bill Clinton, helped lock together the economies of North America and led businesses to reorganize their supply chains around the continent, making industries like automakers more globally competitive.

U.S. trade with Canada and Mexico more than tripled in the quarter-century since the deal was passed, and now many products that are imported into the United States from Mexico contain many U.S. materials and components.

Information for this article was contributed by Luis Alonso Lugo, Paul Wiseman and Rob Gillies of The Associated Press; by Andrew Mayeda, Josh Wingrove and Eric Martin of Bloomberg News; and by Alan Rappeport and Ana Swanson of The New York Times.

