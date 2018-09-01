Protesters run to cover from teargas fired by Israeli troops, while others burn tires near fence of the Gaza Strip border with Israel, during a protest east of Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Gaza's Health Ministry says Israeli gunfire wounded about 80 Palestinians at a weekly protest along the border with Israel. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

WASHINGTON -- The United States is ending its decades of funding for the U.N. agency that helps Palestinian refugees, the State Department announced Friday, a week after slashing bilateral U.S. aid for projects in the West Bank and Gaza.

The U.S. supplies nearly 30 percent of the total budget of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency and had been demanding changes in the way it is run. The department said in a written statement that the United States "will no longer commit further funding to this irredeemably flawed operation." The decision cuts nearly $300 million of planned support.

The relief agency released a statement late Friday rejecting "in the strongest possible terms" the United States' criticism of the agency and expressing "deep regret and disappointment."

The U.S. decision comes as President Donald Trump and his Middle East point men, Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, prepare for the rollout of a much-vaunted but as yet unclear peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians, and it could intensify Palestinian suspicions that Washington is using the humanitarian funding as leverage.

The Palestinian leadership has been openly hostile to any proposal from the administration, citing what it says has a pro-Israel bias, notably after Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December and moved the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv in May. The Palestinian Authority broke off contact with the U.S. after the Jerusalem announcement.

In 2016, the U.S. donated $355 million to the relief agency, which provides health care, education and social services to Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, and it was set to make a similar contribution this year. In January the Trump administration released $60 million in funds but withheld a further $65 million it had been due to provide. The remaining amount -- around $290 million -- had yet to be allocated.

"When we made a U.S. contribution of $60 million in January, we made it clear that the United States was no longer willing to shoulder the very disproportionate share of the burden of [U.N. Relief and Works Agency]'s costs that we had assumed for many years," the statement said. "Several countries, including Jordan, Egypt, Sweden, Qatar, and the [United Arab Emirates] have shown leadership in addressing this problem, but the overall international response has not been sufficient."

The statement criticized the "fundamental business model and fiscal practices" of the relief agency, and what the department characterized as the "endlessly and exponentially expanding community of entitled beneficiaries."

The relief agency responded by stating that its "programs have a proven track record in creating one of the most successful human development processes ... in the Middle East."

A spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' office released a statement late Friday regretting the Trump administration's decision to cut funding, saying the U.N. has appreciated years of U.S. support for the agency.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were forced from their homes during the war that led to Israel's establishment in 1948. Today, there are an estimated 5 million refugees and their descendants, mostly scattered across the region -- a figure that has become a point of contention. Palestinian leaders assert the right of those refugees to return to land now under Israeli control.

On Aug. 24, the State Department announced the U.S. was cutting more than $200 million in bilateral aid to the Palestinians, after a review of the funding for projects in the West Bank and Gaza. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' spokesman called that U.S. decision an attempt to force the Palestinians to abandon their claim to Jerusalem.

Speaking before the announcement on the U.N. relief agency, its representative in Washington, Elizabeth Campbell, said the withdrawal of U.S. funding would leave the agency facing a financial crisis, but noted that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and others have provided more than $200 million in new funding to help cover its budget this year.

On Tuesday, Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said that "Palestinians continue to bash America" although it's the main donor for the agency. Speaking at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, Haley also said, "we have to look at right of return" of those classified as Palestinian refugees. She called on Middle East nations to increase aid.

Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street, a liberal advocacy group, said Trump's decision "has the potential to harm millions of innocent civilians" and "will ratchet up the risk of greater destabilization and conflict across the Middle East."

But Richard Goldberg, senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, called it "a win for U.S. taxpayers and peace" that would make Palestinians more self-sufficient and prepare them "for a true peace with Israel."

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.

