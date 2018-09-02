Sections
1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in early-morning North Little Rock shooting, police say by Brandon Riddle | Today at 10:12 a.m.

North Little Rock police say one person was killed and another was seriously hurt in an early-morning shooting Sunday.

Officers were called shortly before 4:50 a.m. to the 800 block of Healy Street in reference to shots fired, according to a news release.

There, authorities found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Additional information, including the identities of the two victims, was not immediately available.

The killing marks North Little Rock’s 13th homicide of the year, police said.

