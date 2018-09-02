The North Little Rock Electric Department and Jonesboro's City Water & Light utility have scored deep discounts on hundreds of new, 70-foot-tall, high-voltage electric steel poles from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management's Federal Surplus Property division.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency surplus equipment, valued at about $5,000 per pole, was made available in Arkansas for a short while at $500 each.

Ron Osborne, North Little Rock Electric's director of operations, said that when he heard the price, he quickly contacted department and city government officials to clear the purchase of 244 of the poles. North Little Rock's cost came to $122,000, instead of what normally would have been $1.22 million. The poles are now stored behind a substation at 1701 Arkansas 391.

"It was a shock to me," Osborne said of the call he received to see if he was interested in the poles. "We had a short window we had to work with. The government only turned loose so many to Arkansas.

"For freight and everything to my place would come to $500 a pole," Osborne said he was told when he asked the price. "So we pulled the trigger. We thought, 'Yeah, we need to do this.' "

Jonesboro's municipal utility bought 342 poles, also for $500 apiece, Adam Saulsbury, general operations director for the utility . That's $171,000 for $1.71 million in poles.

"We received a call that there were steel poles for sale at the North Little Rock surplus location," Saulsbury said. "We sent somebody down to look at them and we could definitely use them.

"We saved our ratepayers about $1 million and these poles will last a really long time," he said.

The federal surplus property site on in North Little Rock handles excess federal and military property and will either sell or donate items from bulldozers to trailers. The items are made available to municipalities, nonprofits, schools and volunteer fire departments, for example, but not to individuals.

The metal poles sold to North Little Rock and Jonesboro were excess poles FEMA had acquired to ship from Florida to Puerto Rico after last September's Hurricane Maria, said Michael Harris, development director for the state's Emergency Management Department, which oversees federal surplus acquired by the state.

Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm, caused the largest blackout in U.S. history. It wasn't until early last month that power was reported to have been fully restored in Puerto Rico. An updated count released last week put at 2,975 the number of fatalities resulting from the hurricane.

"We were able to acquire some of them," Harris said, explaining that the poles are counted in "loads" of nine. "Federal surplus is turned in every day. We find property over the Internet and on-site. I have a person who screens for surplus eight hours a day and then surveys the state [for potential needs]."

Saulsbury said the poles Jonesboro's utility acquired will be substituted for wooden poles.

"This was a good opportunity for our [utility]," he said. "They will be used to install new transmission lines and will be used to replace wooden transmission lines as needed. They'll be used for any line we construct moving forward or for wooden poles that need replacing."

The North Little Rock utility will be installing the metal poles on upcoming projects and also will replace poles that woodpeckers damage near the new substation off Arkansas 391, Osborne said. Because the metal poles come in two pieces, some poles in that area will be replaced with just the top 45-foot sections, Osborne said.

"We have a lot of woodpeckers," Osborne said. "The woodpeckers are eating up the wood poles. We hope to use [the metal poles] to replace those."

Wooden poles are usually purchased by a truckload of 30, Osborne said. The utility buys a load of several different sizes at various times through a year, he said.

"But they're becoming real expensive and hard to come by," Osborne said of wooden poles. The new metal ones, he said, "They'll last forever."

"When we need them we'll have them and if we need to modify them we'll modify them for what we need," Osborne said. "The money for them, it was just too good of a deal to pass up."

