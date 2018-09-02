Tulsa erased a three-point fourth-quarter deficit with two touchdowns in a 35-second span to put away the University of Central Arkansas 38-27 on Saturday night at Chapman Stadium in Tulsa.

Playing in their first game under first-year Coach Nathan Brown, the Bears (0-1) took a 27-24 lead with 11:08 left when linebacker Justin Morris scored on a fumble recovery.

It was all Tulsa (1-0) from there as the Golden Hurricane went 75 yards in 7 plays for the go-ahead touchdown, a 14-yard pass from Luke Skipper to tight end Cole Neph that made it 31-27 with 8:11 remaining. They then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the UCA 7 and scored three plays later on a 1-yard run by Shamari Brooks at the 7:36 mark.

Tulsa jumped out to a 7-0 lead when Skipper found Justin Hobbs on a 49-yard touchdown pass with 12:49 left in the first quarter to end an 8-play, 75-yard drive.

UCA's Matt Cummins kicked first-quarter field goals from 19 and 40 yards that cut the Tulsa lead to 7-6.

A 43-yard pass from UCA quarterback Breylin Smith to running back Kierre Crossley on second and 10 from the Tulsa 44 took the ball to the 1, where Crossley went over to give the Bears a 13-7 lead with 3:54 remaining in the first.

Tulsa finished a 14-play, 65-yard drive when Skipper scored from the 1 on the opening play of the second quarter. Nate Walker's extra point gave the Golden Hurricane a 14-13 lead.

After UCA's third consecutive three-and-out series, Tulsa went ahead 21-13 on a 1-yard run by Brooks with 5:10 left in the second quarter to cap a 9-play, 57-yard drive.

UCA nickel back Jackie Harvell sacked Skipper and forced a fumble that Tulsa's Willie Wright recovered on second down to keep the Golden Hurricane's next drive alive. An offside penalty negated defensive back Juan Jackson's interception on third and 11 as Tulsa ran out the clock to lead 21-13 at intermission.

The Bears got to within 21-20 on their second drive of the third quarter when Smith scored from the 2 with 5:52 left. Smith kept the drive going when he completed a 9-yard pass to wide receiver Brandon Myers on fourth and 5 from the Tulsa 35.

Sports on 09/02/2018