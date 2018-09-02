Amelia Christine Fuller became the bride of Dylan James Botteicher at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in First United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Freeman officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Laura and Michael Fuller of Van Buren. She is the granddaughter of Joyce and the late Raymond Fuller of Merced, Calif., and retired Lt. Col. Fred T. and the late Hazel Pillsbury of Atwater, Calif.

Kerry and Dennis Botteicher of Fort Smith are the parents of the groom. His grandparents are the late Bettye and James Botteicher and the late Dorothy Caldwell, all of Fort Smith and the late Bill Bomar of Lawton, Okla.

Ceremony music was by pianist and organist James Stanley.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore a fit-and-flare satin gown with a sweetheart bodice with a diamante belt at the waist. She carried a hand-tied bouquet of white and ivory roses, peony, ranunculus and Dutch stock.

Katilyn Roddy of Hot Springs served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Brooke Midkiff of Wynne and Jessica Heller of Hot Springs. They wore champagne chiffon Empire gowns and carried bouquets of white and ivory garden roses, peony, ranunculus and Dutch stock with Italian ruscus and lemon leaves.

Brooke Fuller of Merced, cousin of the bride, served as an honorary bridesmaid.

Flower girl was Kenzie Tamburo, also of Merced and a cousin of the bride, and ring bearer was Hank Fuller of Crowley, Texas, nephew of the bride.

Eric Botteicher of Little Rock, brother of the groom, served as the best man. Groomsmen were Nick Lensing of Conway and Dr. Steven Mehl of Houston.

Dennis Fuller, the bride's brother, Fred Pillsbury, the bride's grandfather, and Eric Botteicher, the groom's brother, escorted the mother of the bride, mother of the groom, and grandmother of the bride down the aisle.

A reception at The Little Rock Club was held after the ceremony. Guest tables alternated centerpieces of gold candelabras with all-white floral arrangements in gold compotes.

The bride graduated magna cum laude from Arkansas State University with a bachelor's degree in English and graduated magna cum laude from the William H. Bowen School of Law with a law degree. She is a lawyer at Anderson, Murphy, Hopkins, LLP.

The groom graduated from Hendrix College magna cum laude and with a bachelor's degree in history. He also graduated magna cum laude and with a law degree from the Bowen School of Law. He is a lawyer with Cox, Sterling, McClure & Vandiver in North Little Rock.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

