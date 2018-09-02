An opening reception for "American Perspectives on Modernism" was held Aug. 17 at the Windgate Gallery in The Center for Humanities and Arts at University of Arkansas -- Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock.

The works in the exhibition are from the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts in Kalamazoo, Mich., and include pieces by American artists Stuart Davis, Marsden Hartley, John Markin and Max Weber and other modern artists.

Guests enjoyed drinks and appetizers and music by saxophonist Barry McVinney and pianist Tom Cox. The evening included a gallery talk by Jen Padgett, an assistant curator at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville.

The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 19.

High Profile on 09/02/2018