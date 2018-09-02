At a gala dinner in the luxury Pierre Hotel in Manhattan in 2012, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, Pope Benedict XVI's top diplomat in the United States, bestowed an award for missionary service on Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and praised him as "very much loved from us all."

But if Vigano is to be believed, he was keeping a secret -- a claim that is at the heart of a new scandal that has thrown the Roman Catholic Church into upheaval and led some conservatives to call for Pope Francis to resign.

The archbishop now says he was aware at the time of the gala that McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington, was under orders from Benedict to stop appearing in public on behalf of the church because he had sexually abused adult seminary students.

Vigano did not explain why he agreed to publicly laud a cardinal who was under sanctions. But LifeSiteNews -- a website run by conservative Catholics -- quoted the archbishop on Friday as saying that he could not back out of the event.

Even beyond the gala dinner, however, a review of McCarrick's activities during the years he was supposedly restricted by Benedict showed that he visited seminaries and ordained new priests, officiated at Masses, and traveled the world representing the church.

A week ago, Vigano released a letter saying Benedict had ordered McCarrick to retire to a life of prayer and penance and had banned him from celebrating Mass in public, traveling for church business, giving lectures and participating in public meetings.

But after Francis became pope, in 2013, he lifted the sanctions and made the cardinal a trusted adviser, the letter claimed. That accusation has stunned the faithful, leaving many clamoring to know whether Francis -- who has vowed to rid the church of sexual abuse -- had covered up for an abuser or whether Vigano, a conservative detractor of Francis who was removed from his U.S. post, was lying.

What remains unclear a week after the accusations surfaced is whether Benedict ever imposed sanctions on the cardinal. And if he was sanctioned, it is unclear why he was permitted to flout his restrictions so boldly and for so long. One explanation perhaps is that he had been under sanctions, but they were not taken seriously because the accusations against him were of sexual misconduct with adults, not children.

The Vigano letter has pitted Francis against Benedict, the emeritus pope, who stepped down in 2013 -- confirming the worst fears of Catholics who warned that having two popes living as neighbors in the Vatican City would be dangerous to the church.

Both popes could clear up the confusion created by the letter. Neither one has.

If McCarrick was, indeed, the target of sanctions by Benedict in 2009 or 2010, as Vigano claimed, then he openly disobeyed the orders for years.

There is a long and public record showing that the cardinal at the heart of the scandal did not behave like a man forced to retreat to contemplate any possible sins -- and that Vigano did not treat him that way. This raises questions of how tough the Vatican actually is on bishops sanctioned for sexual abuse.

Only in July, after McCarrick had been accused of sexually abusing two boys years ago, did he resign from the College of Cardinals, at 88. Demoted to archbishop, he rebutted the allegations and is appealing his case to the Vatican. Through his lawyer, he declined an interview request.

Benedict's personal secretary and trusted lieutenant, Archbishop Georg Ganswein, has issued enigmatic comments. He told the German newspaper Die Tagespost that the reports suggesting Benedict had confirmed Vigano's letter were "fake news."

Asked to clarify whether Benedict had placed sanctions on McCarrick, Ganswein responded in an email: "I have nothing to add or to subtract from what I have said."

Francis also evaded a response as he flew from Dublin to Rome on Aug. 26, hours after the Vigano letter was published in conservative Catholic news media. In his customary news conference aboard the papal plane, the pope acknowledged that he had read the letter that morning.

"I will not say a single word about this. I believe the statement speaks for itself. And you have the journalistic capacity to draw your own conclusions," he said. "When some time passes and you have drawn your conclusions, I may speak."

Vigano declined an interview request. But he has defended himself to other news media outlets over video footage showing him at ease at the Pierre Hotel gala celebrating McCarrick when McCarrick was supposedly under sanctions from Benedict.

The Times reached out to every cardinal and bishop said by Vigano to have known about the alleged sanctions on McCarrick by Benedict. More than a dozen of them declined or did not answer requests for comment.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington said in a statement that he was never informed about any sanctions on McCarrick. Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, N.J., said, "I was never aware of any restrictions."

A Section on 09/02/2018