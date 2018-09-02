MAUMELLE — Bash on the Boulevard in Maumelle is a laid-back festival. It doesn’t start till noon, but then it’s nonstop activities till 8 p.m.

The third annual event, sponsored by the Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday in the Towne Centre, 115 Audubon Drive, parallel to Maumelle Boulevard.

The free-admission festival has “something for everybody,” said Alicia Gillen, executive director of the chamber. Food trucks will be on hand, as well as the popular beer garden — music, games, shopping, art, cars and more.

“We’re getting bigger,” Gillen said. “We’re closing down some streets, so we’re pushing into some retail vendors surrounding Club Manor.

“New this year is an art gallery that’s really exciting. Local artists have been submitting their art. Some are experienced artists, and some are novices. Art is so important to the culture of a community.”

The artwork will be displayed inside the shopping center. The other 130-plus vendors that are participating will be set up in the parking lot. Another addition this year is the puppy park.

“It’s a grassy area where they can rest and have some water and toys,” she said.

It’s the first time for the car show, too.

“New and vintage cars will be lined up where people can take a look,” she said.

There will be something for everybody, as well as an obstacle course put on by a gymnastics business.

Starting at noon, dance performers, cheerleaders, and martial arts and fitness instructors will perform.

Greta Gloston, operating partner with Sonic, said the business has participated since the festival started in 2016.

“I think it’s exciting for our community to have a free event out there. It’s really what they’ve been looking for for a long time,” Gloston said. “It’s for adults and kids, so I think that’s fantastic.”

She said the kids zone will include a climbing wall, carnival-type rides and free games offered by vendors.

At 2:30 p.m., the Miss Maumelle pageant queens, crowned in August, will be presented onstage.

The beer garden is popular, Gillen said.

“People are able to enjoy local and regional beer,” she said. Football will be shown all day, and at 6:30 p.m., the Razorback game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers will be broadcast.

The festival will be capped off with a performance by Mayday by Midnight, a central-Arkansas band, at 6 p.m., and the event will end at 8.

Bash on the Boulevard is the first festival sponsored by the chamber. Gillen said she had a goal of reminding Maumelle that it is a small town and throwing a party to celebrate that. Mayor Mike Watson said during the event’s inaugural year that it’s a chance to show people Maumelle’s family-friendly atmosphere and give people a chance to connect with the business community and sponsors of the event.

“Having a festival is part of the Maumelle strategic plan we did in 2013; it was something the citizens were kind of craving,” Gillen said.

Gillen said she believes Bash on the Boulevard has satisfied that desire.

“It’s been so well-received. We’re growing. We’re expanding our footprint this year and expanding our opportunities.”

