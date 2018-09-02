Beebe man held in officer assault

A Beebe man accused of kicking a Little Rock police officer early Saturday faces a second-degree battery charge, an arrest report shows.

Cody Mote, 37, reportedly became combative with officers in the emergency room at UAMS Medical Center about 12:05 a.m. Mote was screaming profanities and causing a scene, according to the report. He then advanced toward an officer and kicked him in the stomach, the report states. During the struggle to handcuff and restrain Mote, the officer's right elbow was broken.

Mote was arrested and booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail as of Saturday evening, records show. He also faces a charge of disorderly conduct and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 09/02/2018