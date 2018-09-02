Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Red Wolves win Hogs win Latest stories Obits High school football Drivetime Mahatma Newsletters Weather Puzzles/games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS 'Big-hearted' surgeon lauded at UAMS lunch by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:41 a.m. 0comments

Dr. C.D. Williams received the UAMS Dean's Distinguished Alumni Award at a luncheon Aug. 18. The event was part of the College of Medicine Dean's Luncheon in the I. Dodd Wilson Education Building at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Interim Dean Dr. Christopher Westfall told luncheon guests the award established in 1973 is given to UAMS graduates for excellence and achievement in medicine and their community.

The honoree -- a heart surgeon -- was introduced by his friend Dr. Kent Westbrook, who noted that Williams had built many of the heart programs in Arkansas and had performed between 15,000 and 20,000 open heart surgeries. "Heart surgery would not be where it is in Arkansas without C.D."

Gallery: UAMS Dean’s Distinguished Alumni Award luncheon

High Profile on 09/02/2018

Print Headline: 'Big-hearted' surgeon lauded at UAMS lunch

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT