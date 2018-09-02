Dr. C.D. Williams received the UAMS Dean's Distinguished Alumni Award at a luncheon Aug. 18. The event was part of the College of Medicine Dean's Luncheon in the I. Dodd Wilson Education Building at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Interim Dean Dr. Christopher Westfall told luncheon guests the award established in 1973 is given to UAMS graduates for excellence and achievement in medicine and their community.

The honoree -- a heart surgeon -- was introduced by his friend Dr. Kent Westbrook, who noted that Williams had built many of the heart programs in Arkansas and had performed between 15,000 and 20,000 open heart surgeries. "Heart surgery would not be where it is in Arkansas without C.D."

High Profile on 09/02/2018