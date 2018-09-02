With people dear to me getting married soon (love you, Louise and Rob), this sensational story about another wedding got my attention.

And the entire Internet's attention.

Last Saturday, Twitter user @0lspicykeychain tweeted the most scandalous screenshots of a wedding gone sour and then viral.

It started with @0lspicykeychain saying this: "If you have a solid 10 mins to absorb this, I present a very real status shared in a wedding shaming group I'm a part of." What follows is a foul-mouthed Facebook missive from the would-be bride about her would-have-been matrimony that was "ruined" by her unreasonable expectations ... er, her unfeeling ex-friends.

Some background about the bride: She and her ex-fiance met at age 14. He gave her a $5,000 ring at age 19. She had a baby at age 20. And being new parents not making a lot of money, she just wanted a simple wedding.

Or not.

"I just wanted to be a kardashian (sic) for a day and then live my life like normal," she wrote in one of the few lines we won't have to censor.

The couple saved $15,000 for a wedding, but needed a little more.

A lot more.

"Since our love was like a fairy tale, we wanted an extravagant blow out wedding. ... We started touring venues and were torn between two."

So they wisely sought sage counsel.

"A local psychic told us to go with the more expensive option, and we thought why the (bleep) not? We just needed a little push."

A little $45,000 push. Their dream wedding would "only" cost $60,000, and "All we asked was for a little help from our friends and family to make it happen."

The maid of honor said she'd contribute $5,000. The groom's parents kicked in $3,000. As for the rest: "I SPECIFICALLY, I mean SPECIFICALLY asked for cash gifts. How could we have OUR wedding that WE dreamed of without proper funding? We'd sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around $1,500. ... Our request for $1,500 for all other guests was not (bleeping) out of the ordinary. Like, we made it CLEAR. If you couldn't contribute, you weren't invited to our exclusive wedding. It's a once and [sic] a lifetime party."

Super exclusive, in fact. Eight people actually replied and sent checks, er, "only" eight people replied and sent checks.

The bride was a bit sad. OK, seething.

"We were (bleeping) livid. How was this supposed to happen without a little help from our friends. ... To make matters worse, my ex's family took back their offer. Suddenly more people backed out INCLUDING THE (BLEEP) MAID OF HONOR ... only a month before the wedding."

In desperation, they set up a GoFundMe account that fetched a mere $250 -- meaning people basically said GoFundYourself.

Same for the maid of honor who blocked her on social media as did the rest of the bridesmaids: "They essentially told me I was crazy. They asked for their deposit back... so I said (bleep) YOU. I refuse to give it back until they can pay me back for their emotional distress."

Then the fiance "stayed out later and later and I have a feeling he even cheated." And now they are no longer together.

"However, we are remaining civil ..." she says. The same cannot be said with her rest of the "(BLEEPS) who have ruined my marriage and life."

They might have ruined her life, but, hey, props to the psychic who perhaps saw this coming and saved his.

The would-be bride is dismantling her social media presence and spending the next two months "backpacking in South America, exploring my soul and ridding myself of toxic energy brought on by my friends and family" ... while apparently using their money to do it.

They can at least feel better knowing this: Such a high-maintenance character won't last even two hours backpacking.

Style on 09/02/2018