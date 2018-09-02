Today

JazzFest

HOT SPRINGS — The 27th annual Hot Springs JazzFest will continue at various times today in downtown Hot Springs. For more information or to purchase tickets to the various concerts, visit hsjazzsociety.org.

Tuesday

Baby Story Time

BENTON — Infants up to 18 months old and their caregivers are invited to a baby Story Time at 9:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature songs, rhymes, fingerplays, stories and play. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Play to Learn

BENTON — Children ages 4 and younger are invited to Play to Learn at 10:30 am. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature activities to engage children’s development. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Game On!

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to play a variety of games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Master Builders

BENTON — Children ages 5 to 7 are invited to Master Builders at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Each week, there will be a themed building challenge with a variety of materials. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Tuesday – Saturday

Saline County Fair and Rodeo

BENTON — The Saline County Fair and Rodeo will be held at various times Tuesday through Saturday at the Saline County Fairgrounds. For more information, visit salinecountyfairgrounds.com.

Wednesday

Women’s Welcome Club Luncheon

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Hot Springs Country Club. For more information, call (760) 744-4491.

Home-school Hour

BENTON — Home-schooled children, ages 6 and older, are invited to do a different activity each week at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Thursday

Village Genealogical Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. in Room 6 of the Coronado Community Center, 150 Ponderosa Lane. For more information, call (501) 922-1785.

Preschool Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to a story time at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature songs, stories, crafts and other activities. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Drama Teens Tech!

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to learn how to make YouTube videos at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will learn about filming, uploading videos, internet safety and green-screen technology. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Friday

Cassie Lea Ford Concert

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Cassie Lea Ford will present a concert at 7 p.m. at the Beehive Neighborhood Hangout, 220 Minorca Road. For more information, visit beehivehsv.com.

Children’s Theater

BENTON — Children ages 9 to 12 are invited to learn beginning acting techniques at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. They will then use their new skills to put on a play in front of a live audience. The performance will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 17. Advance registration and reading skills are required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Let’s Get the Rhythm!

BENTON — Children ages 18 months to 5 years are invited to an interactive story time at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The children will hear stories and create accompanying music with shakers, rhythm sticks, drums, castanets and other instruments. The program is intended for ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Saturday

Basic Couponing

BENTON — Beginner or casual couponers are invited to a Basic Couponing program from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Puppy Tales

BENTON — Children ages 4 to 12 are invited to read to Bella, a trained service dog, at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. This is a first-come, first-served program. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Grillin’ Up Saturday

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Area Chamber of Commerce will present Grillin’ Up Saturday at 11 a.m. in the visitor center parking lot of the Cordoba Center. For more information, visit hotspringsvillagechamber.com.

AHPP Training Session

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will offer a free training session, beginning at 9 a.m., in the Diamond Room of the Department of Arkansas Heritage Building, 1100 North St. The session, for anyone interested in nominating a property to the National Register of Historic Places, will include background information on the register, the criteria for listing properties and instruction on completing a successful application. For more information, call the AHPP at (501) 324-9880 or email ralph.wilcox@arkansas.gov.

Ongoing

Shakespeare Discussion Group

ARKADELPHIA — John W. Crawford, professor emeritus of Henderson State University, will begin a discussion group of Shakespeare and his works from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Clark County Library. There is no charge for the meetings, which will continue on the second Tuesday of each month this fall. No text is required. To register for the group, call the library at (870) 246 2271. For more information, call Crawford at (870) 260 5790.

September Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The September exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., will feature a selection of the striated collage paintings of Donnie Copeland of Arkadelphia, associate professor of visual arts and chairman of the department of visual arts at Ouachita Baptist University. The solo show, Making Waves, will be on display until Sept. 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group regularly meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street in Benton. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Upcoming

Brews & Brats

BENTON — The Democratic Party of Saline County will sponsor Brews & Brats at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Benton Farmers Market. The event will feature live music, food, drinks and a guest speaker, state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock. Attendees are asked to offer a donation of $25 to the Saline County Democratic candidates running for offices in the state Legislature.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.