SAN PEDRO SOLOMA, Guatemala -- Pablo Domingo isn't getting much sleep these days. He barely eats and can't focus on work.

His thoughts turn day and night to his 8-year-old son, Byron, whom he hasn't seen since May. That's when Domingo and the boy crossed into the United States from Mexico without authorization. The immigration authorities detained and separated them -- deporting the father to his home country of Guatemala and sending the boy to a shelter in Texas.

Domingo, his wife, Fabiana, and their 12-year-old daughter want Byron back. And Byron wants to go home. Yet the boy has been in the shelter for almost four months, a world away from his parents and sister, with no resolution in sight.

Most of the 3,000 or so families that were separated at the border under President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance policy, which was meant to deter illegal immigration, have been reunited under a court order.

But in more than 500 cases, children are still separated from their parents, including 22 under the age of 5. Their fates are, to a large extent, in the hands of nonprofit groups that have stepped into the breach left by the government to do the hard work of finding and reconnecting families.

More than 300 of these cases affect children whose parents were deported without them. The majority of these families are from Guatemala, followed by Honduras, while a small number are from El Salvador and other countries.

Advocates have said in court that U.S. authorities forced or induced many parents to accept deportation and abandon their hopes of pursuing asylum on the promise of quick reunification with their children.

But many parents who were deported without their children have found that instead of speeding things up, leaving the United States has only delayed reunification. They often don't understand the cumbersome legal process in which their children are trapped, or know when they might be with them again -- uncertainty that leaves them anguished.

U.S. authorities decline to comment on individual cases involving minors.

Last month, under orders from Judge Dana Sabraw of U.S. District Court in Southern California, the government submitted a strategy to reunify children with parents who had been deported. Its details were ironed out in conference with the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed a suit against the government over the separation policy.

Under the plan, the government has designated officials in various departments to steer its efforts and is coordinating with Central American consular officials in the United States to prepare the children's travel documents. The government also has assumed financial responsibility for repatriating the children.

But locating the parents in their countries of origin and identifying their children within the immigration bureaucracy is difficult.

That burden has fallen to a coalition of U.S. advocacy groups that have taken on the task in the hope of speeding up the process.

"The ACLU, private firms and [nongovernmental organizations] are largely doing what the government should be doing," said Lee Gelernt, the lead ACLU lawyer in the case. "Is that ideal for all of us? No. Is it necessary? Yes."

The advocates have been trying to call parents to explain the opaque legal system and connect them with lawyers in the United States. But many of the parents are members of indigenous groups, do not speak Spanish as a first language and live in poor, rural areas of Central America with dubious telephone service.

"The reality is that for every parent who is not located, there will be a permanent orphaned child, and that is 100 percent the responsibility of the administration," Sabraw said in court last month.

In consultation with the advocates, some parents have chosen to have their children repatriated as soon as possible. Others are seeking to have their children remain in the United States so they can pursue asylum claims.

And some parents who feel they were deprived of the right to make an asylum claim hope to have the possibility of returning to the United States to make another attempt, which the Trump administration has indicated it would strongly oppose.

