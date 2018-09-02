Nikki Thomas directs students in the hallway as classes change at Goza Middle School in Arkadelphia. As the school’s new principal, Thomas often greets students in the hallways, in the cafeteria and outside the building as they arrive and depart each day

Nikki Thomas has come full circle. She started her teaching career 20 years ago at Goza Middle School in Arkadelphia, and on July 1, she returned there as principal.

“We are pleased to have Mrs. Thomas as principal of Goza Middle School for the 2018-19 school year,” said Donnie Whitten, Arkadelphia School District superintendent. “It is always great when we can promote someone from within the district. I look forward to working with Mrs. Thomas as we continue to provide our middle school students with a first-class experience.”

A native of Arkadelphia, Thomas said she always wanted to be a teacher.

“I knew definitely by eighth grade,” she said. “Janet Benson, who is now retired, was my eighth-grade government teacher. She was that kind, nurturing teacher that everyone loves. I decided then I wanted to be a teacher and teach history. I went to Ouachita Baptist University [in Arkadelphia] and majored in history.”

Thomas graduated from Arkadelphia High School in 1990 and from OBU in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree with an emphasis in secondary social studies. She continued with her education, completing a Master of Science degree in educational leadership at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia in 2004. She also has her certification as an educational specialist in educational leadership from Henderson.

“I started teaching at Goza in 1998. I was an office manager at Morse Automotive for four years” she said.

“I had worked there part time during college, and they offered me a full-time job after I graduated. I took it, as there were no teaching jobs available here at that time,” Thomas said.

“A teaching opportunity came my way in 1998. I accepted it and taught seventh-grade social studies here at Goza for six years and then eighth grade for three years,” she said.

“Mrs. Garner (Angela Garner, former Goza Middle School principal, who retired in June) was my principal as a teacher at Goza. She mentored me as I worked on my principal licensure,” Thomas said.

“When I was working on my master’s degree, which was, at first, in curriculum and instruction, I had not thought about moving out of the classroom. I had a class at Henderson in school law with Dr. Johnnie Roebuck, who was later a state legislator. She reached out to me and encouraged me to move into the leadership program at Henderson, so I switched to leadership for my master’s degree,” Thomas said.

“At that time, there was not a lot of opportunity for jobs in leadership in the Arkadelphia School District. It’s a great district, so most people just stay put,” she said.

“But an opportunity came along in the Bismarck School District in 2007, and I took it. I served as the K-12 curriculum coordinator at Bismarck for one year. That was my first leadership position. While I was there, I started work on my principal licensure and finished it in 2009,” she said.

“Working at Bismarck was a really good learning experience. I learned about things at the elementary school level, as well as the high school level,” Thomas said.

“Then in 2008, another opportunity came about … at Peake Elementary here in Arkadelphia,” she said, “so I came back home to Arkadelphia.

“I felt like if I ever wanted to become a superintendent, I needed to have experience as a principal at an elementary school, so I accepted that position. I loved it. I loved working with fourth- and fifth-graders. I was at Peake for nine years.”

Yet another opportunity came knocking at Thomas’ door. She accepted a position as assistant principal at Arkadelphia High School for the 2017-18 school year.

“I loved that job, too. In fact, I have loved everything I’ve done so far,” Thomas said.

“At the high school, I learned what the students need to do, and have, to be successful in college or the workplace. I’ve also learned when a door opens, you’d better go through it because the chance may not come again,” she said.

“So when Mrs. Garner announced her retirement, I applied for her job. I interviewed and was hired. … Here I am, … back to where I began my teaching career,” Thomas said.

“I am looking forward to working with the exceptional teachers and support staff at Goza to continue the excellence that our community expects,” she said. “I am also excited about working with my former Peake students as middle-schoolers. That age is so fun to be around.

“I believe having the existing relationships with many staff, students and parents will make this transition a positive one for everyone, especially for the students I serve.”

Thomas said Goza Middle School, which was built in 1956, currently has approximately 438 students in grades six through eight.

She said her goals for the year include continuing to make plans to move the middle school students and staff into a new building on the high school campus in 2019.

“They say the new school should be finished in the spring, by the first of April, so we’re working with interior designers trying to select furniture for the new building,” she said.

“We are also working on a grant to implement a 1-to-1 initiative that will allow us to have a Chromebook available for each student. That will allow us to continue blended learning in the classroom — using teachers and computers. The students at the high school already use a 1-to-1 Apple program, so we need these middle school students to be prepared for that,” Thomas said.

“We also will work districtwide to teach growth and mindset habits to our students. We want them to know they can grow their minds. We want them to know they can be successful, to never give up. We want to help them develop good work ethics and to know that struggling is not a bad thing. It’s a good thing. … It allows you to grow. You can grow your brain. … You can grow your mindset,” she said.

“I would like to grow the teachers, too,” Thomas said. “I want to help them progress so they can help their students progress.

“We will also work on chronic absenteeism. We want to be proactive. We want to reach those students who just don’t want to come to school, and those parents who don’t stress the importance of school attendance.”

Thomas is a daughter of Keith and Gina Daniell of Arkadelphia. Thomas has three younger siblings — a brother, Justin Daniell, 35, who lives with his wife, Emily, and their son, Max, in Arlington, Texas; and a 25-year-old sister and brother who are twins, Sydney Miller, who lives with her husband, Cody, in Sparkman, and Craig Daniell, who lives with his wife, Kelsi, in Virginia.

“All of my siblings are in education as of this year, and both of my brothers are ordained ministers,” Thomas said.

“Neither of my parents were educators,” she said. “I was the first college graduate in the family. Growing up, my dad was a farmer, but he later worked in the water department for the city of Arkadelphia.

He is now manager of the [James] Kimzey Regional Water District in Malvern and is about to retire. My mom is market president for Southern Bancorp in Arkadelphia. She has worked her way up in the banking business; she was a teller when I was growing up.”

Thomas and her husband, Ray Thomas, who works for the Union Pacific Railroad, have two daughters. Their older daughter, Kacie, 18, graduated from Arkadelphia High School in May and is a freshman at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, where she is taking pre-physical-therapy courses. Their younger daughter, Jancey, 11, is a sixth-grader at Goza Middle School and is involved in tumbling and gymnastics.

When Thomas is not at school, she may be found at her church, Third Street Baptist Church.

“I am involved in the AWANA program for children,” she said. “I was a leader for two years.

“I also love spending time with my family. This summer, we went to Disney World. Most of my free time, however, has been spent with my daughters and their activities … sporting events and gymnastics competitions.”

Thomas tries to participate in community and/or civic activities when she can. She is a 2015 graduate of the Clark County Leadership Program and a member of the Arkadelphia Rotary Club, which she hopes to become more active in this year.

Thomas said she does aspire to be a school superintendent.

“The timing will be right one of these days,” she said. “I am a big believer that things happen when they are supposed to happen. When that door opens, I will pass through it.

“I also believe you choose your attitude. I choose for every day to be a good day.”