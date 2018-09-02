FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas sophomore Briston Guidry is putting up impressive scoring stats for a defensive tackle.

Guidry recovered a fumble by Eastern Illinois quarterback Harry Woodbery in the end zone for a touchdown that put the Razorbacks ahead 10-0 with 1:46 left in the first quarter of Saturday's season opener.

It was Guidry's second touchdown in the past three games. He also had a fumble recovery in the end zone against Mississippi State last season when the Bulldogs beat the Razorbacks 28-21.

Arkansas defensive tackle Armon Watts was credited with sacking Woodbery and causing a fumble on Guidry's touchdown.

MeTelvin Agim, who plays tackle and end for the Razorbacks, caused the fumble last season by Mississippi State running back Nick Gibson that led to Guidry's first touchdown.

For starters

Razorbacks who made their first starts Saturday were defensive ends Michael Taylor and Gabe Richardson, cornerback Chevin Calloway, nickel back D'Vone McClure, offensive tackle Shane Clenin and guard Kirby Adcock.

Hjalte Froholdt made his first start at center after starting at left guard all 25 games the previous two seasons.

Cornerback Ryan Pulley made his first start in a year. He started last season's opener against Florida A&M, but suffered a pectoral injury and missed the final 11 games.

First time

Arkansas wore all-white uniforms -- helmets, jerseys and pants -- at home for the first time.

The last time the Razorbacks wore white helmets at home was in 2012 when they lost to Rutgers 35-26, but in that game they were red jerseys with white pants.

Unhappy homecoming

At least one Arkansas alumnus wasn't happy with the Razorbacks' 55-20 victory over the Panthers.

EIU Coach Kim Dameron is an Arkansas graduate who played defensive back and receiver for the Razorbacks from 1979-82.

Dameron is now 1-5 in games against Arkansas as an opposing coach. In addition to Saturday's loss -- in his first game against the Razorbacks as head coach -- Dameron was 1-2 as Ole Miss' safeties coach and 0-2 as Louisiana-Monroe's defensive coordinator

Bumper block

Arkansas freshman linebacker Bumper Pool blocked an extra-point attempt by Nick Bruno in the second quarter.

Pool was the first Razorback to block an extra-point attempt since 2012, when DeQuinta Jones did it against Tulsa.

2 times 1

Arkansas was penalized for illegal defense, which kept an EIU drive alive, early in in the second quarter.

The Panthers punted on a fourth-and-5 play from their 42, and receiver Jared Cornelius had a fair catch at the Arkansas 18.

The penalty resulted because Cornelius and cornerback Chevin Calloway -- a substitute on the punt return team because of an injury to Dre Greenlaw -- both wear No. 1.

The 5-yard penalty gave EIU a first down at its 47. The Panthers drove to the Arkansas 12, where on fourth and 1 they opted for a field-goal attempt that Matt Severino missed from 29 yards.

Make it 98

Arkansas improved to 98-23-4 in season openers, including 65-11-2 in Fayetteville.

Southern California was the last team to beat the Razorbacks in a home opener, 50-14, on Sept. 2, 2006.

Mixed results

It was a game of highs and lows for Arkansas sophomore cornerback Chevin Calloway. He recovered two fumbles, but he also was beat twice on touchdown passes by EIU.

Storey in quick

Before Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey came in to open a drive in the second quarter, he made a brief, unexpected appearance on the team's first offensive series.

When starting quarterback Cole Kelley had his helmet come off on a running play -- requiring him to come out of the game for at least one play, according to NCAA rules -- Storey came off the bench for the second-and-8 snap from the EIU 20.

Storey handed off to Devwah Whaley for a 3-yard gain, and Kelley returned for the third-down play. He threw an incompletion and Arkansas settled for a Connor Limpert field goal and 3-0 lead.

Three suspended

Junior tight end Cheyenne O'Grady didn't play Saturday because he was suspended for a violation of team rules, Coach Chad Morris said.

Senior defensive back Ryder Lucas and freshman wide receiver Mike Woods also were suspended.

Lucas was arrested on July 31 and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. Woods was arrested July 14 and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Morris said Monday that Lucas and Woods would be suspended for the game, but O'Grady's suspension wasn't previously announced.

Injury report

Arkansas senior linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered an apparent leg injury late in the first quarter and didn't play the rest of the game. He was replaced by Bumper Pool.

Coach Chad Morris said after the game he didn't have an update on the severity of Greenlaw's injury, but a source said he suffered an ankle sprain.

Two players listed on Arkansas' depth chart -- first-team defensive end Randy Ramsey (hamstring) and second-team center Dylan Hays (back) -- didn't dress out because of injuries.

Vs. OVC

Arkansas improved to 6-0 all-time against Ohio Valley Conference teams with its victory over EIU.

Previously the Razorbacks beat Southeast Missouri State 12-0 in 1906 and 63-7 in 2006; Tennessee Tech 44-3 in 2010; Jacksonville (Ala.) State 49-24 in 2012; and Tennessee-Martin 63-28 in 2015.

EIU vs. big guys

The Panthers fell to 6-35 against Football Bowl Subdivision teams in their first game against an SEC team.

EIU's most recent victory over a FBS team was 21-17 over Miami of Ohio in 2016.

Happy dad

Chad Morris attended Highland Park High School's season opener in Dallas on Friday night to watch his son, Chandler, make his first start at quarterback for the Scots.

Chandler Morris completed 22 of 30 passes for 338 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he rushed 10 times for 105 yards and 4 touchdowns in Highland Park's 49-42 victory over Rockwell.

Baseball opener, too

In addition to Arkansas' football team opening against Eastern Illinois, the Razorbacks will open their baseball season against the Panthers with a three-game series Feb. 15-17 at Baum Stadium.

