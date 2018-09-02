• Lana Clayton, 52, of Clover, S.C., was charged with murder after an autopsy revealed high levels of tetrahydrozoline, a chemical found in over-the-counter eye drops, in her husband's body, and she confessed to putting the drops in his water over several days, police said.

• Jem Ibrahimov, 42, was arrested by New York City fire marshals who say they caught him vandalizing a firehouse that had been defaced twice before with graffiti that included swastikas and the words "Nazi rapist pigs," and Ibrahimov has been charged with aggravated harassment.

• Jason Homer, who lost the use of his legs after an industrial accident three years ago and now uses a wheelchair, landed a spot on an all-male New Orleans dance crew called the 610 Stompers, known for wearing tight blue shorts, red satin jackets, tube socks and headbands.

• Rajan Zed, a Hindu activist, said Alabama's 25-year-old ban on yoga in public schools is doing students a disservice after a copy of the document was accidentally released last week listing yoga and games like tag as "inappropriate" activities in gym class.

• Bill Miller, a sheriff's deputy in Monroe County, Ga., was fired and faces a violation of oath of office charge stemming from a secret audio recording made by Ashlie Roberts, whom he had previously arrested, in which Miller reportedly requests oral sex in exchange for dropped charges.

• Brian Carter, an officer in Columbus, Ohio, was forced to shoot his K-9 partner, a 3½-year-old male Belgian Malinois named Benzi, when the dog attacked him during a training session and seriously injured his arm.

• Jenny McDonagh, 39, a former finance manager for the local authority that owns London's fire-ravaged Grenfell Tower, pleaded guilty to fraud, theft and concealing criminal property after stealing $78,000 from a fund for survivors of the blaze that killed 72 people.

• John Miller, 67, and his son Michael Miller, 31, were arrested on murder charges after being accused of shooting Aaron Howard, 37, over what Abilene, Texas, police say was a neighborhood dispute about trash.

• Robert Winn, police lieutenant in Colonie, N.Y., said two good Samaritans were able to disarm and detain Thomas Caulfield, 51, after he walked into the beauty salon where his wife worked and started stabbing her, wounding her abdomen and arms.

A Section on 09/02/2018