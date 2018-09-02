Wedding vows were exchanged by Jessica Lauren Mack and Dr. Andreas Christopher Plackis at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Moss Mountain Farm. Officiating were Josh Smith, cousin of the bride, and Scott Ashton.

The bride is the daughter of Denise and Kenneth Mack of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Sue Mack, the late Paul Pounders, the late Gale Thomas Pounders, the late Robert C. Mack and the late Betty Sue Mack, all of Little Rock.

Parents of the groom are Cindy and Marc Wiederholt of St. Charles, Mo., and Damon Plackis of Seattle. His grandparents are Ann and George Xakellis of Lancaster, Pa., and James and the late Anashia Plackis of Wantagh, N.Y.

The ceremony took place in the farm's rose garden. Music was by vocalist Charles Garrett and a string quartet.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore an off-the-shoulder gown of Italian net with a layered cascading skirt. She carried a bouquet filled with white hydrangeas, blush and pale-yellow garden roses, stock, ranunculus and sweet peas.

The bride's honor attendants were Jenny Mack of Little Rock, sister of the bride, and Joana Vischer of Nashville, Tenn.

Bridesmaids were Erin Dendy and Allison Carden, both of Nashville; Dante Kellerman, Kara Kellerman, Courtney Matthews and Brooke White, all of Little Rock and cousins of the bride; Davina Underwood of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and Courtney Wenzell of Sequin, Texas. They wore petal pink chiffon gowns and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girl and ring bearer were McKenzie Mack, niece of the bride, and Garrett Brosius, cousin of the bride, both of Little Rock.

Jordan Hawley of Denver was best man. Groomsmen were Ryan Gebhart and Drew Hawley, both of Dallas; Alex Tungesvik of Tampa, Fla.; Brandon Butcher and Erik Darkow, both of Columbia, Mo.; Rob Vischer and Christian Pearson, both of Nashville; Mark Hill of Tulsa; and Charlie Jones of Kansas City, Mo.

Guests were seated by the bride's brothers, Jeff Mack and Justin Mack, both of Little Rock.

A reception, also at Moss Mountain Farm, followed the ceremony. Guest tables held arrangements of various sizes filled with hydrangeas, garden roses, tulips, lilies, stock, dahlias, Veronica and sweet peas. A garland of wedding flowers and candles centered the length of the head table.

The bride graduated cum laude from Southern Nazarene University with a bachelor's degree in human relations. She is a singer/songwriter and cast member of the reality television series Music City.

The groom graduated from the Honors College at the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in biological sciences. He received a medical degree from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. He is an anesthesia resident at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The couple will live in Nashville after a honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Photo by Erin Wilson

Jessica Mack Plackis

High Profile on 09/02/2018