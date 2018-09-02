Junior-college offensive lineman Josh Cooper grew up in Louisiana and has dreamed of playing in the SEC, and on Wednesday the University of Arkansas offered him a scholarship to do just that.

"It's an honor," Cooper said. "I'm very interested. I always wanted to be an SEC-type guy, and they're known for SEC linemen. I think it's a great offer for me."

Cooper, 6-6, 350 pounds, of Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, has seven other offers from schools such as Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, West Virginia and others.

He originally signed with Mississippi State out of Haughton High School in 2017, but he failed to qualify and enrolled at Navarro.

"I grew up watching the SEC," Cooper said. "The SEC to me really has a lot of competition, so all of the great defensive linemen and offensive linemen are in the SEC. I think it's the most competitive league."

Offensive line coach Dustin Fry told him about the offer from the Razorbacks.

"He told me he loved my film from this spring, and he's been watching me," Cooper said. "He told me he watched my game last week, and he told me he really wanted me and offered me."

He likes what he's heard from Fry.

"I can tell he's very stern in his coaching and he's about what he says," Cooper said.

Cooper, who's expected to be a spring graduate, is planning to make an official visit to Fayetteville.

"I'll probably take an official after the season," he said.

Other visits also will occur after his season is completed.

"I'm holding them all off until after the season," Cooper said. "I'm focused on the season and trying to get a ring."

Sophomore sensations

Little Rock Parkview Coach Brad Bolding has coached his share of major college talent, and he says three of his sophomores have a chance to play at the Division I level.

Tight end Eric Outley, 6-4, 235, isn't necessarily a secret to college coaches after starting last year as a freshman. He recorded 22 receptions for 331 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Outley, who was impressive at a Razorbacks camp in June, is drawing interest from several schools.

"Auburn and some other schools in the SEC have contacted me about him, and I've sent stuff to them about him," Bolding said. "A lot of people just want to see him develop and see him a little bit bigger.

"H-back is a pretty important spot now for a lot of teams, and he could fit into that mold as well. He has to work on his athleticism as far as speed and change of direction, but I think he's going to get there."

Defensive tackle Jared Summons, 6-4, 330, is the younger brother of former Hog and Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis. He's raw, but his potential is intriguing.

"Jared has just a tremendous upside to him," Bolding said. "We just have to get him into shape. It's hot and he was out of shape when he came to us, but when we get him there he's going to be a terror to deal with."

Quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-4, 220, started for the first time in Friday's 35-24 loss to Springdale. He's also very raw but talented.

"He has a ton of upside," Bolding said. "We've got to continue to develop his mechanics, progression reads, and leadership in and off the field. Being a sophomore, the sky is the limit."

The youth of Outley, Summons and Rogers excites Bolding.

"They're babies. They're just sophomores, so it's going to be exciting for the next three years," Bolding said.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

