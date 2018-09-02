Larissa Jennings and Evan Mayo-Wilson were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in Mount Washington Mill Dye House in Baltimore with Will Perry Turner officiating.

Parents of the bride are Lottie and the late James Jennings of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Loretta and the late Enlow Jennings of Little Rock and Leola Williams and the late Napoleon Williams Sr., both of Memphis.

The groom is the son of Joanna Mayo and Richard Wilson of Pittsburgh. His grandparents are the late Kathleen and Raymond Wilson of Santa Rosa, Calif., and the late Phyllis and Robert "Red" Mayo of Leesburg, Va.

Nuptial music was by soloist Jonathan Webb and pianist Melody Quah.

The bride wore an ivory mermaid-style gown with a strapless sweetheart bodice embellished with beaded lace appliques. She carried a loosely gathered bouquet of summer flowers.

Lisa Mack of Chicago served as her sister's matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Rochelle Jean-Jacques of San Diego, Anu Sarma of Fairfax, Va., and Katherine Jo of Urbana-Champagne, Ill. They wore gowns of canary-colored chiffon and carried bouquets of summer flowers.

Children in the wedding party were Eleanor Mack of Chicago, niece of the bride, and Fiona Shipe-Seeber and Ronan Shipe-Seeber, both of Greenwich, Conn., and Allen Mack of Chicago, nephew of the bride.

Best man was Conor Mayo-Wilson of Seattle, brother of the groom. Serving as groomsmen were Maxim Mayer-Cesiano of New York, Todd Berzon of Portland, Maine, and Stephen Preston of Oxford, England.

A reception -- also at Mount Washington Mill Dye House -- was held after the ceremony.

The bride received a bachelor's degree in social anthropology from Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass., and a master's of international health and doctor of population, family and reproductive health, both from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore. She is an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Columbia University, New York. He has a master's degree in public administration from the University of Pennsylvania, and a master's and doctor of Evidence Based Social Interventions from the University of Oxford. He is an assistant scientist at Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg School of Public Health.

After a wedding trip to Cancun, Mexico, the couple will make their home in Baltimore.

Photo by Alicia Wiley Photography

Evan and Larissa Mayo-Wilson

High Profile on 09/02/2018