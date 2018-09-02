Two Arkansas artists were honored Aug. 27 in an afternoon reception at the Governor's Mansion.

Artists Linda Harding and Guy Bell were the honorees. Several pieces of their work are displayed in the public areas of the mansion.

Harding is a photographer known for using techniques to make her photos look more like hand-drawn works of art. Bell is known for his beautiful landscape paintings. He also is an art teacher at eStem's East Village Junior High School.

The reception was hosted by the Governor's Mansion Association.

