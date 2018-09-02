Sections
Meeting at arts center recognizes 2 employees by Rachel O'Neal

Ann Prentice Wagner and Shep Russell were honored Aug. 20 at the Arkansas Arts Center's annual meeting.

The meeting, held at the center's Lecture Hall, was led by the board's president Merritt Dyke. Laine Harber, interim director of the center, gave the director's report. Harber replaced Todd Herman, who resigned in July to take a job in Charlotte, N.C. When a new director is selected, Harber is expected to return to his role as the center's chief financial officer.

Prentice Wagner was named as the center's employee of the year. She is curator of drawings at the arts center.

The Winthrop Rockefeller Memorial Award went to Russell -- managing partner of the Friday, Eldredge & Clark law firm -- for his more than 30 years of support for the arts center.

High Profile on 09/02/2018

Print Headline: Meeting at arts center recognizes 2 employees

