Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, for the marriage of Melanie Anne Mines and Michael James Trivella. Officiating was the Rev. Erik Pohlmeier.

The bride is the daughter of Anne and Timothy James Mines of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Mary Bea and Kenneth Hiegel of Little Rock and Margaret and the late Robert Mines of Park Ridge, Ill.

Parents of the groom are Adrienne and Thomas Michael Trivella of Sea Girt, N.J. He is the grandson of Sergio and the late Rosemarie Trivella of Torrington, Conn., and Betty Ann and the late Konrad Richer of Pennington, N.J.

Pews were decorated with white roses and hydrangeas. Music was by organist Allan Pieroni, trumpeter Matt Golladay and cantor Kathy Powers.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore an A-line ballgown. The crepe bodice had a boat neckline, cap sleeves and jeweled belt at the waist. The full skirt of French tulle extended to a chapel-length train. She carried a bouquet of white peonies and white and coral roses.

Serving as her sister's maid of honor was Abigail Mines of Chicago. Bridesmaids were Jennifer Mines of Little Rock, sister of the bride; Allison Sage of Staniel Cay, Bahamas; Katie Crocker of Aldan, Pa.; Elizabeth Cochrane of Washington; Hannah Turgeon of Denver; and Lauren Mines of Atlanta, sister-in-law of the bride. They wore royal blue chiffon dresses and carried white roses and hydrangeas.

Andrew Thomas Trivella of San Francisco was his brother's best man. Groomsmen were Jeffrey Trivella of Boston, brother of the groom; Michael Rielly and Max Machado, both of New York; Michael Uhouse of Bloomfield, N.J.; Patrick Mines of Atlanta, brother of the bride; and Stephen Quintana of Chicago. Guests were seated by Will Spelder of Stanford, Calif.; Ro Perkins of Chicago; and Sean Egan of London.

A reception at the County Club of Little Rock followed the ceremony. Guest tables held tall glass vases filled with white roses and hydrangeas. Music was by Chris Hoog.

The bride graduated magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame with a bachelor's degree in accountancy. She is a senior technical accountant at Allscripts.

The groom graduated summa cum laude from Notre Dame with a bachelor's degree in accountancy and has a master's degree in international relations from the University of Chicago. He is a customs and international trade adviser at Ernst and Young LLP.

The couple will live in Chicago after a wedding trip to Antigua.

Photo by KES Weddings

Melanie Anne Trivella

High Profile on 09/02/2018