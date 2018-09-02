Sections
Missouri-based doughnut chain opening shop in Little Rock by Brandon Riddle | Today at 2:46 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption A Hurts Donut Co. location in Springfield, Mo. - Photo by Brandon Riddle

Missouri-based Hurts Donut is opening an outlet in Arkansas’ capital city, the company said.

A location hasn’t been announced, but the chain known for its oversized, quirky assortment of doughnuts said Wednesday to watch for a “location reveal” on its Facebook page. An opening date also has not been set.

Among the menu items planned: doughnut milkshakes with a variety of more than 70 flavors.

Hurts Donut, based in Springfield, Mo., also has another Arkansas store near the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.

