Missouri-based Hurts Donut is opening an outlet in Arkansas’ capital city, the company said.

A location hasn’t been announced, but the chain known for its oversized, quirky assortment of doughnuts said Wednesday to watch for a “location reveal” on its Facebook page. An opening date also has not been set.

Among the menu items planned: doughnut milkshakes with a variety of more than 70 flavors.

Hurts Donut, based in Springfield, Mo., also has another Arkansas store near the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.