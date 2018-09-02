I love museums, especially art museums, and Arkansas has the crown jewel in the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

If you haven’t been there, put it on your bucket list. I mean it. People travel to Bentonville from all over the world to see the rare and eclectic collections.

My mother and I have been four times, including this past weekend; my husband has been there three times. The three of us went to see the special exhibit The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Art.

Georgia O’Keefe is known for the beautiful, bold, larger-than-life flowers she started painting in the early 1920s, but that’s not all. She painted abstracts, landscapes, nudes and even created sculptures.

My mom has a framed print of O’Keefe’s painting Radiator Building—Night New York, which is cool, and it was fun to see the original.

O’Keefe’s last unassisted painting was an abstract in 1972, before she lost her eyesight. I loved it.

“The meaning of a word — to me — is not as exact as the meaning of color. Colors and shapes make a more definitive statement than words” was one of many O’Keeffe quotes on the museum’s walls.

I don’t know if I agree with that, but I am awed by her talent, and her works did move me emotionally.

Other amazing and unusual pieces by contemporary artists hung with O’Keefe’s. Some I loved; some I didn’t get.

Light Atlas, by Cynthia Daignaulte, seemed to be a crowd favorite, and it was impressive.

The exhibit comprises 360 small oil paintings from the artist’s year of driving 10,000 miles around the edge of the United States and stopping about every 27 miles and sketching and taking pictures of what she saw — beautiful landscapes, homes. A crowd of visitors stood and looked and looked and searched for familiar places. My mom identified downtown Nashville, Tennessee, from “the Batman Building” in the skyline, and I spied the legendary Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina, which my mother has seen in person.

So many of the rural areas could have been Arkansas. I looked online, but I haven’t found the artist’s list of the states or cities that these paintings represent. It was beautiful to see it all put together and to take a visual tour of our country as she saw it in a moment in time.

(My husband got a cool panoramic picture of it on his cellphone, although one of the volunteers whom we’ve come to know from our previous trips nicely told my husband that we aren’t supposed to take pictures of people in the gallery that we don’t know. Too late.)

We also went to the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. It was fascinating to see and read about artifacts that are estimated to be from thousands of years before the birth of Christ. Arrowheads lined the walls.

The artistry of the Native Americans is mind-blowing. They shaped rocks and clay to make detailed pieces, and it was amazing all the pieces that survived. One small tool was used to soften tree bark to make clothes. Gorgeous headdresses and blankets (dyed with berries) were displayed. It was a glimpse into another lifetime. These were intelligent people who had to figure out how to survive without books or the internet. I don’t think I would have lasted a day.

It reminds me how blessed — and spoiled — we are. It is in stark contrast to our world of ordering online anything we can imagine.

I plan to go back to both of these museums again, because there is always something new to discover or to see in a different way.

I am happy to live in a country where artists are allowed to flourish, and I’m thankful for people who preserve and share this beauty that connects us as human beings.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.