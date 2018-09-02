Looking back, Anna Brimhall said, all of her jobs have revolved around kids somehow. She said that ever since she was little, she was drawn to smaller children.

“I knew if I was going to work in education, elementary is definitely where I wanted to be,” Brimhall said. “The smaller, the better. They are still wanting to please their teachers, and that is very satisfying to me. It is very gratifying to me.”

Brimhall has served as a paraprofessional at Bryant Elementary School for three years, but prior to that, she spent 19 years working for the state of Arkansas in child-support enforcement. As a paraprofessional, Brimhall works with students who have been diagnosed as dyslexic. She said she pulls those students for intervention and also works with the first-graders, doing their lunch duty and recess.

Brimhall was recently named the president of the Junior Auxiliary of Saline County.

“In the beginning, [becoming president] wasn’t a goal,” Brimhall said. “However, I have always been an executive board member since my first year.

“I was the membership chairperson for two years; then I was vice president for a year, under Pam Davis.”

In Brimhall’s third year, the Junior Auxiliary came to Brimhall and asked her if she would be interested in being the president in the future. She said the woman who is nominated for vice president automatically becomes president the next year.

As vice president, Brimhall brought in a class of 26 women, which is a very large class. A normal-size class usually ranges from 12 to 16 women.

“I believe [it is because of] us being more known in the community,” Brimhall said. “Junior Auxiliary was not known for exactly what we do. We were also promoting our projects, getting more involved in schools and the community.

“More ladies have learned what we do, and they want to get involved with us as well.”

Brimhall said the mission of the Junior Auxiliary is to help children with their education and personal needs. She is said it is the auxiliary’s goal to help lower-income children.

“Maybe their parents are struggling, or they had a house fire, or Mom and Dad got sick,” she said. “If they fell on a hard time, we want to give them a little boost to help them get back to where they were.”

Brimhall officially took over as JA president in April and will serve a one-year term. She has been a member of the auxiliary for five years. She and Davis were part of the same class.

“For most of the year, she is the point of contact to our outside community members and our face of the organization,” Davis said of Brimhall. “She basically supports all the members and provides the members with whatever they need.”

Davis said she and Brimhall worked closely together and have had similar experiences with the Junior Auxiliary.

“She is really outgoing and extremely friendly,” Davis said. “She makes people feel welcomed and included, and that is a great skill that she has.

“She is able to relate to so many people who have different personalities. She is a person who can bring the chapter together in different social groups.

“She is very friendly with everyone. That is a great asset — someone that everyone can relate to and gloss over the differences we are clearly going to have.”

The Junior Auxiliary of Saline County has 39 members. The cost to join is $75 per year, and members have to live or work in Saline County.

Brimhall is originally from Little Rock, having graduated from Little Rock McClellan High School in 1995. She married her husband, Chris, in 2004. Brimhall, who has four boys of her own, said one of the reasons she joined the Junior Auxiliary is because she not only wanted to get involved with the community and give back her time, but she wanted to teach her boys and for them to be able to give back their time and help others that may need something worse than what they need.

Brimhall and her family live on the outskirts of Bryant, near Benton.

“The commitment we take on is a five-year commitment,” Davis said. “You have to commit to being an active member and earn your associate status; then you will have a graduation, if you will, to an associate member.

“You have to complete all the requirements in good standing.”

Davis said a member can stay active as long as she likes, but being elevated to an associate position, she is still a supporter, but there aren’t as many requirements, and dues are less expensive. Davis and Brimhall will both be eligible for associate positions following this year.

“Anna was one who threw her name in that hat [for the presidency],” Davis said. “She took some persuading. I was the one who actually nominated her for that position because she is such a positive personality.

“She really helps bring people together. I thought she would be a fantastic fit.”

The Junior Auxiliary will have 11 service projects this year, and each encompasses a different way of helping children. One is the blessings program, in which the club provides three meals per day for students when they are out of school for Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring breaks.

The next big financial service project is the ninth annual Putt the Kids First Golf Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 12 at the Hurricane Golf & Country Club. The tournament is a four-man scramble and will cost $400 per team. Brimhall said there are usually 20 to 25 teams in the tournament.

The fifth annual Kickin’ for the Kids kickball tournament will take place Sept. 29 during the annual Bryant Fall Fest. For more details, visit www.jasalinecounty.org.

Brimhall said her biggest goal is to bring positivity to the group.

“I think with the society that we live in, with all the social media, everything seems to be negative,” Brimhall said. “There is always good in no matter what happens; you just have to dig for it to find it.

“I want my members of Junior Auxiliary to feel appreciated for what they do. I know this a volunteer organization, and they are taking away from their families and their lives.

“That has been my big goal as president — staying positive, and [giving] positive reinforcement so they don’t get burned out.”

