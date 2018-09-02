COWBOYS

Kicker Bailey waived

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have waived Dan Bailey, the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history, in a surprise move to get their roster to 53 players for the regular season.

Bailey was the Dallas kicker for seven seasons and made at least 93 percent of his kicks in three of his first five years. The former Oklahoma State player tailed off badly last season after injuring his groin against San Francisco in the sixth game of the season.

By waiving Bailey, the Cowboys are going with Brett Maher. The sixth-year player from Nebraska hasn't kicked in a regular-season game. He made a 57-yarder in the Cowboys' 14-6 loss to Houston in the preseason finale.

Before the injury, Bailey, 30, was the most accurate in NFL history among kickers with at least 100 attempts. He was 8 of 13 after the injury. Bailey's accuracy dropped nearly 20 percentage points over his final two seasons.

Bailey is at 88.2 percent for his career (186 of 211), second to Justin Tucker at 90.2 percent.

Tight end Rico Gathers made the 53-man roster a day after he was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. The former Baylor basketball player hasn't played in the regular season going into his third year.

CHIEFS

Amerson released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs released underperforming cornerback David Amerson, who signed a $2.25 million free-agent deal this past offseason, as they trimmed their roster to the NFL's 53-man limit Saturday.

Amerson was released by the Raiders before signing with Kansas City, where he was expected to solidify the secondary after the trade of Marcus Peters to the Rams. But he was often burned in preseason games, and his release appeared imminent when the Chiefs traded for a cornerback Thursday night.

The Chiefs also released inside linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, a fifth-round pick last year who started in Week 17. Eligwe was also among the players who often demonstrated during the national anthem.

Veteran linebacker Frank Zombo, safety Leon McQuay and wide receivers Gehrig Dieter and Jehu Chesson were released. All had been on the bubble late in training camp.

TEXANS

Receiver Miller cut

HOUSTON -- Receiver Braxton Miller, a third-round pick in 2016, was among those cut by the Houston Texans as they trimmed their roster to 53 players for the regular season.

Miller was twice named Big Ten offensive player of the year as a quarterback at Ohio State before transitioning to receiver after an injury. He saw limited action in two seasons with the Texans, finishing his career in Houston with 34 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns in 21 games.

Also released on Saturday was guard David Quessenberry, a 2013 draft pick who spent years fighting cancer before overcoming the disease to make his NFL debut last season. He spent most of last season on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster and playing in Houston's last two games in 2017.

Houston also released safety Corey Moore, who played 31 games with 11 starts over three seasons with the team, and Joe Webb, who was competing with Brandon Weeden to back up quarterback Deshaun Watson.

TITANS

Tackle Conklin on AR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee right tackle Jack Conklin will start the season on the active roster after the Titans waived 35 players and placed two others on injured reserve to reach the NFL's 53-man limit.

The Titans announced their roster moves Saturday, a couple hours before the league's afternoon deadline.

Conklin tore his left ACL on Jan. 13 in a divisional playoff loss in New England, and he spent the preseason on the physically unable to perform list, raising questions about how much of the season he might miss. With the Titans choosing not to place Conklin on the PUP list to start the season, the tackle will be available whenever he's deemed ready to play instead of sitting out the next six weeks.

The Titans open the season Sept. 9 at Miami.

PACKERS

More QBs, fewer RBs

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers are keeping more quarterbacks than running backs on their season-opening roster.

Undrafted free agent Tim Boyle made the roster as the third quarterback behind starter Aaron Rodgers and backup DeShone Kizer. Green Bay's initial 53-man roster lists just Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery at running back.

In a bit of a surprise, veteran fullback Aaron Ripkowski was released. Running back Aaron Jones will also start the year on the reserve/suspended list after the NFL suspended him for two games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Notable moves on defense include cutting linebacker Vince Biegel, a fourth-round draft pick last year out of Wisconsin whose rookie season was mired by a foot injury.

Backup safety Marwin Evans, who played in all 32 regular-season games over the last two seasons, was also cut.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (right) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in a Dec. 17 game in Oakland, Calif. Multiple national outlets report Mack, a two-time All-Pro pass rusher, was acquired by the Chicago Bears in a trade Saturday.

