GOLF

Simpson leads by 1

Webb Simpson rolled in an eagle putt from 70 feet off the 18th green for an 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead at the halfway point of the Dell Technologies Championship at Norton, Mass. A gorgeous Saturday in New England allowed for low scoring at the TPC Boston. Tyrrell Hatton had eight birdies with his store-bought putter for a 63 and was one shot behind, along with Justin Rose (67). Tiger Woods also got into the act. He shot a 66 to at least stay in the picture, though he was seven behind. Simpson did most of his damage on the front nine and was playing a clean round when he opted to use his putter from left of the green on the par-5 closing hole. He hit it with the right pace on the right line and wound up with the lead at 11-under 131. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 34th at 2 under after a 71. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) was 2 over after a 71.

Hickok still in front

Kramer Hickok shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to keep a one-stroke lead in the DAP Championship at Beechwood, Ohio, the second of four Web.com Tour Finals events that will determine 25 PGA Tour cards. Hickok had a 12-under 198 total at Canterbury Golf Club. He matched the course record Thursday with a 63, and had a 67 on Friday. Germany's Stephan Jaeger remained second after a 68. South Korea's Sangmoon Bae, a two-time PGA Tour winner, was third at 9 under after a 69. Six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan had a 65 to move into a tie for fourth at 8 under with five-time PGA Tour champion Ben Crane (69), Justin Hueber (66), Brian Campbell (67), Peter Malnati (68) and Matt Jones (69). Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) was even after a 1-over 71.

Hall leads by 3

Georgia Hall shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead in the Cambia Portland Classic at Portland, Ore., and break the tournament 36-hole record. The 22-year-old Englishwoman made five consecutive birdies in the middle of the back nine. She missed a chance to match the course record of 62 when her long birdie try went to the right on the par-4 18th. Hall had a 15-under 129 total. She had four birdies on the front nine, three in a row on Nos. 5-7, and began the birdie streak on the par-5 12th at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater. Minjee Lee was second, following her opening 64 with a 68. The 22-year-old Australian won the Volvik Championship in May in Michigan for her fourth LPGA Tour title. Marina Alex, the first-round leader after tying the course record with a 62, had a late bogey in a 71 to fall into a tie with Megan Khang at 11 under. Khang eagled the par-5 fifth in a 65. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 12th place at 6 under after a 71. Emily Tubert (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Durant pulls ahead

Joe Durant eagled the par-5 18th for a 7-under 63 and a one-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez on Saturday in the PGA Tour Champion's Shaw Charity Classic at Calgary, Alberta. Durant birdied the first four holes on the back nine and bogeyed the par-4 15th before pulling ahead with the closing eagle. The four-time PGA Tour champion won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February for his third senior title. Durant had an 11-under 129 total. Jimenez birdied the final two holes for a 66. The Spaniard has six victories on the 50-and-over tour, winning major titles this year in the Regions Tradition and Senior British Open. He finished second behind Scott McCarron last year at Canyon Meadows. Kirk Triplett, tied for the first-round lead with Jimenez after a 64, had a 67 to drop two strokes back at 9 under. McCarron was fourth at 8 under after a 65. Glen Day (Little Rock) was tied for 10th place at 5 under after a 66.

Westwood win in sight

Lee Westwood moved in sight of his first victory in more than four years after taking a one-stroke lead in the Made In Denmark event at Aarhus, Denmark, after a 5-under 67 in the third round on Saturday. Westwood, 45, a former world No. 1, will be a vice-captain for Europe at the Ryder Cup in Paris this month. Matthew Fitzpatrick and Eddie Pepperell need to win to stand a chance of snatching the final automatic place in the Europe team via the world points list but they are off the leaderboard at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club. Fitzpatrick shot 67 and was 10 under overall, six strokes behind Westwood. Pepperell is surely out of contention after a 74 that dropped him into a tie for 61st place, 13 shots off the lead. It means Thorbjorn Olesen, who occupies the final Ryder Cup qualifying spot, is set to make the team for the first time ahead of Fitzpatrick and Pepperell. The Dane, who shot 67 in the third round, was at 7 under overall. Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) was tied for 17th at 9 under after a 69. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

BASKETBALL

Lakers waive Deng

The Los Angeles Lakers have waived forward Luol Deng two years after signing him to a four-year, $72 million free-agent contract. The Lakers announced the move Saturday, the first day in which the final season of Deng's mammoth deal could be stretched over a three-season span of the Lakers' salary cap limit. Deng, 33, appeared in 56 games during his first year with the Lakers, but he played just one game last season with Magic Johnson in charge of the Lakers' front office. Deng's deal is a remnant of the administration of former Lakers basketball boss Jim Buss and General Manager Mitch Kupchak, who signed Deng in 2016 along with fellow high-priced veteran Timofey Mozgov.

BASEBALL

Red Sox activate trio

The Boston Red Sox have activated left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, catcher Christian Vazquez and knuckleballer Steven Wright from the 10-day disabled list. Rodriguez had been sidelined by a sprained right ankle. Vazquez was out with a broken finger, and Wright had been dealing with left knee inflammation. Rodriguez hasn't pitched in a big league game since July 14. The major league-leading Red Sox also recalled five players from Class AAA Pawtucket: first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis, infielder Tzu-Wei Lin, lefties Robby Scott and Bobby Poyner, and right-hander William Cuevas. Saturday was the first day that major league rosters could expand to as many as 40 players.

MOTOR SPORTS

Keselowski wins Xfinity

Brad Keselowski won his first race at Darlington, S.C., in a very Darlington way. Keselowski came out on top in the Xfinity race Saturday after leaders Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick wrecked 37 laps from the end in an incident where the 2014 NASCAR champion drove into Chastain's pit stall to complain and then pointedly said his 25-year-old colleague was too inexperienced and wreckless to drive at this level. Keselowski easily got around the wreck and could not be caught as he led the final 35 laps. Cole Custer was second and Tyler Reddick was third. Denny Hamlin, who was the race's defending champion and won the pole for tonight's Southern 500, was fourth.

Power to start at pole

Will Power is clinging to a spot in the championship race and the Indianapolis 500 winner will start from the pole in IndyCar's return to Portland International Raceway in Portland, Ore. Power won the 54th pole of his career and fourth of the season. The Australian is coming off a victory last weekend on an oval near St. Louis, and a victory today on the permanent road course would ensure he's got a shot at winning his first IndyCar title. Scott Dixon, the four-time IndyCar champion, holds a 26-point lead over Alexander Rossi. Power and defending series champion Josef Newgarden are both mathematically eligible to win the title. Newgarden qualified second for a Team Penske front row pair of Chevrolets.

