Writers, producers and actors gathered with Arkansas Cinema Society members and guests for a Filmland VIP party on Aug. 24 on the second floor of Ron Robinson Theater.

The event was held before the sold-out Arkansas debut of the film Antiquities, co-written by Graham Gordy and Daniel Campbell. The four days of screenings included several films with Arkansas connections.

While mingling, guests enjoyed drinks and a buffet of appetizers. The mix and mingle was hosted by the Arkansas Times' Rock the Culture podcast and the Central Arkansas Library System.

This is the second year for Filmland, which also included question-and-answer sessions after the films led by Arkansas Cinema Society founder and filmmaker Jeff Nichols and after-parties held at different restaurants.

High Profile on 09/02/2018