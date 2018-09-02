Tammy Bishop got a late start in the nursing profession, but that hasn’t stopped her from being honored by a professional group for the job she is doing.

Bishop, 48, the health-services supervisor for the Searcy School District, was honored as Arkansas School Nurse Administrator of the Year by the Arkansas School Nurses Association. Bishop received the award during the association’s June conference in Benton.

“I’m very honored to have received the award,” said Bishop, who has worked in Searcy schools for 9 1/2 years. “I believe it speaks volumes to the fact that I have a wonderful nursing team that works with me in providing treatment to these children with health care needs so that they are able to attend school and go about their activities of daily living.”

Bishop was to have received the actual award but missed the conference because it was the first day of summer school, and she was substituting for another nurse in the district that day. She takes her job seriously.

“We’re advocates for these children so that they are able to come to school. To promote the health of the person and the wellness is the goal, to be in the general population and do whatever everyone else does,” Bishop said.

Bishop is in charge of six nurses — one at each school: Searcy High, Ahlf Junior High, Southwest Middle, Westside Elementary, McRae Elementary and Sidney Deener Elementary schools.

“There’s right at 4,200 students in our district,” Bishop said.

Bishop was recognized by the Searcy School Board at its August meeting.

“We were thrilled that she is being recognized for the service that she provides,” Searcy Superintendent Diane Barrett said. “Ms. Bishop is very dedicated to her job and has so many different duties that she does, from reviewing the students’ individual health plans to monitoring the daily distribution of medications to our students. She conducts training for our staff and things like CPR and the use of AEDs (automated external defibrillators).”

Barrett said Bishop does an exceptional job.

“It’s great that she’s getting recognition for the high-quality health care that she oversees here with our students, as more and more of our students have special health needs,” Barrett said.

Bishop is originally from Judsonia and is a 1988 graduate of White County Central High School. She attended Arkansas State University-Beebe and Harding University in Searcy, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1991.

After graduation, she worked for Matthews International in Searcy. Matthews makes bronze memorials.

“I worked with customer service, making sure the memorials were correct, and I spoke with a lot of customers about what they wanted,” Bishop said. “I also did quality control.”

However, Bishop became interested in nursing after witnessing the birth of her niece.

“I think I had always wanted to be a nurse,” she said. “I was very blessed to have seen the birth of my niece. Once I saw that, I knew that is what I wanted to do. That encouraged me to get enrolled in nursing school.”

Bishop enrolled at Baptist Health School of Nursing in 2003, graduating to become a registered nurse in 2005. However, she didn’t end up doing baby delivery.

“When I went through labor and delivery in clinicals, it just wasn’t going to be that one,” she said. “Critical care is what I ended up doing.”

Bishop worked for several years in the burn unit at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. She then worked for a while at White County Medical Center, now Unity Health, in Searcy. Next up was a stint as the clinic nurse for Dr. C.E. Ransom in Searcy. Then Bishop started with the Searcy School District in April 2009.

She started as school nurse, floating between the junior high and the high school.

“I drove back and forth between the two schools to manage the day-to-day things that came up,” she said. “When I moved up to the supervisor position, I went to the high school only. We had two nurses at one of the elementary schools, and I put one at the junior high to cover it.”

Bishop performed that role for a couple of years before becoming full-time supervisor for the district.

“That allows for my nurses to be out as needed and for me to go fill in at that position,” she said.

While Bishop received the honor, things have not been real smooth for her as of late.

In November 2017, Bishop was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic melanoma, which she said has spread to her lungs and lymph system. She takes an immunotherapy treatment every 21 days.

“It’s not to where it knocks me down,” Bishop said. “I’m tired. Fatigue is one of the biggest things, and stress is the biggest thing, with me being fatigued.”

However, Bishop has a positive outlook.

“You’ve got to be positive about things you do and look at it in a good light,” she said.

On top of the that, Bishop’s husband of almost 10 years, Denny, died July 10 after what was supposed to be a routine operation.

“It’s been a huge loss,” she said. “I’ll tell you that I’m the person I am because of my husband. He was a wonderful man. I’m sure that if you ask anybody who knows me, or my nurses who work with me, they would tell you that he did absolutely nothing but spoil me rotten. There was not a single thing I would want for. I can tell you that man loved me, and I loved him.”

Denny Bishop was a police officer and worked in law enforcement for 43 years and was set to retire near the time of his death.

Despite all that, Bishop still enjoys her job and hasn’t missed a beat.

“I really enjoy the school setting,” she said. “I could never have any children. I claim my husband’s. The [students] are just like my kids. I enjoy them so much. I love to see the expressions on their faces when they are telling you something. I love the honesty you get out of them.

“They are a wonderful group to work with. I have a real good feeling at the end of the day when I go home, just being around them.”

Bishop said that like with any job, school nursing has its challenges.

“I would say that some of the challenges are that you have children with health care needs,” she said. “Even the least little bit of a thing can make somebody feel bad, like a sore throat or headache. That distracts them from what they need to focus on during the day.

“It’s rewarding to be able to do a type of treatment for them. If it’s just ‘I’m hungry,’ or it’s a headache — ‘Can I have a Tylenol?’ — that takes care of it. That allows them to finish their day and focus in the way they should, on their studies and what needs to be done for the day.”

Bishop said there are lots of needs for the students in the school system.

“It’s challenging because you’d like to fix all of them. … It doesn’t necessarily mean that you are able to do that,” she said.

Bishop said she does have some second thoughts about not starting with nursing when she was in college.

“I think I would have really enjoyed this from the beginning,” she said. “I probably should have looked at it, but when [I was] in school, math was what I really excelled at. Most people hate it. I guess that kind of pushed me toward the business part of it. I did that for many years. I can’t say that I regret that, either. [Nursing] is my passion. This is my love.”

