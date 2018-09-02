CONWAY — It’s been 10 years since the Conway Symphony Orchestra Guild began sponsoring a designer house to raise funds to support the symphony. Each of those biennial events has been unique. This year is no exception.

The CSO Guild will present Decade of Design: Designer House 2018 from Thursday through Sept. 9

and Sept. 13. The event will feature tours of four distinct homes — three in historic downtown Conway and one in Hendrix Village. Additional events will include a shrimp boil and a Saturday-night dance party, a homeowners’ panel seminar and do-it-yourself workshop demonstrations.

“We are excited about the lineup of design events that [constitute] this year’s CSO Guild Designer House: Decade of Design,” said Julie Adkisson, event chairwoman. “We enjoy offering a fresh approach and creating new features for our favorite biennial project in support of the Conway Symphony Orchestra, and we truly appreciate the community’s response and participation. We hope everyone will come out for all or part of this weeklong celebration of music and the arts in Conway.”

Tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 9 at the four private homes designated as The Parsonage, 940 Center St.; The Architect’s Dream, 330 Conway Blvd.; The Vacation Cottage, 712 Ash St.; and The Hendrix Village Home, 845 Ellis Ave.

Home-tour tickets are $25 for all three days, or $100 for a ticket that includes the shrimp boil and Saturday-night dance party, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the University of Central Arkansas’ Elizabeth Street House, 120 Elizabeth St. An additional companion ticket for the shrimp-boil dance party can be purchased for $50 with the purchase of a $100 ticket.

Ralph and Elizabeth Marrero of Maumelle will serve as hosts for the shrimp boil and Saturday-night dance party.

“We are not cooking the food,” said Ralph Marrero, who is an ear, nose and throat physician in Conway. “We will be filling glasses and greeting guests.”

Elizabeth Marrero, who is an infection preventionist at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, said she is a new member of the Conway Symphony Orchestra Guild.

“I have been a member for about a year,” she said. “I took piano lessons as a child, but I never did anything beyond that. I do appreciate music and enjoy listening to it. We are looking forward to serving as hosts for the guild’s party.”

The shrimp-boil party will feature all-you-can-eat shrimp and accompanying sides. Nonalcoholic beverages and beer will be served. The local band Just Cause, featuring Christina Munoz Madsen as the lead singer and violinist, will provide music. Other band members are Stuart Holt, vocals and bass; Will Cone, vocals and acoustic guitar; David Hales, saxophone and flute; Matt Parks, lead guitar; and John Beasley, drums and percussion, all of Conway.

Prior to the home tours, the CSO Guild will present a free seminar as a service for those who are interested in learning more about buying or building a home. The seminar will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the Conway Corp. Community Meeting Room, 650 Locust St. Presenters will include a Realtor, a loan officer, a building contractor, a title-company representative and a Conway Planning Commission representative. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation, and refreshments will be served. The public is invited. Reservations are required and may be made by calling (501) 269-1066 or (501) 472-8292.

Designer Donna Benton of Greenbrier will present DIY With Donna demonstrations Sept. 13 at First United Methodist Church, 1610 Prince St. Benton, who is the owner of WaterHouse Market and a writer and contributor to magazines and publications in the field of design, has presented several videos for Southern Living magazine. Benton will show participants how to upholster a chair seat, including tips on choosing fabric, at a class from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and how to use fresh magnolia leaves to make a table runner and wreath during at a class from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per class.

Francis M. Fine Jewelry will offer a signature philharmonic medallion necklace to be given away during the shrimp-boil party. Tickets for an opportunity to receive this necklace are $5 each and may be purchased at any of the events, as well at the jewelry store, 806 Front St., where the necklace will be displayed prior to Saturday.

Tickets to Designer House 2018 events are available at conwaysymphony.org, from any CSO Guild member or at the door of any of the four homes.

“The Conway Symphony Orchestra Guild exists solely to raise funds for the orchestra and to raise awareness in the community of our wonderful orchestra,” said Beverley Freiley, CSO Guild president.

“We organize a fundraiser every year. In alternate years, we have a Designer House project with all its accompanying activities, including a party, and in other years, we have our gala Jazz It Up with live and silent auctions.

“Many people in our city help with, donate to and support these fundraisers,” Freiley said. “We are proud of the fact that in recent years, we have raised over $70,000 for the symphony. Those funds go toward funding performances, as well as helping to pay for symphony activities in local school classrooms. We truly live up to our motto, which is ‘Keep the Music Playing.’”

Other members of the guild board include Jeannie Denniston, vice president; Carla Jones, secretary; Patsy Desaulniers, treasurer; Margaret Palmer, immediate past president; and Nancy Jackson, Joyce Miller, Mary Mosley, Linda Briggler, Mike Binko, Suzann Waggoner, Sarah Morse, Bonnie Stidham and Pat Baker, members-at-large.

Guild members also serving as committee chairwomen and co-chairwomen include Denniston, homeowner seminar; Palmer, Freiley, Patsy Newton and Nancy Graddy Lee, tour of homes house captains; Nancy Jackson, Martha Bumpers, Beth Ruple, Mary Mosley, Sandra Devore, Betty Jean Moore, Sarah Morse and Jackie Daugherty, tour of homes house co-captains; Sarah Frost and Benton, DIY With Donna Benton; and Karen Baker and Teri Murphy, Francis M. medallion necklace giveaway.

Also serving are Elizabeth Taylor-McMullen, ticket sales; Kim Williams and Therese Williams, restaurant partners; Gunnar Bartlett, graphic design; and Wy Hawkins, photographer.

Sponsors of this year’s Designer House fundraiser include First Arkansas Bank & Trust, Good Earth Garden Center, Coldwell Banker RPM Group, Metro Builders Supply, Elms-Clowers Construction, Francis M. Fine Jewelry and Simmons Mortgage Lender Candace Meeks.

For more information on Decade of Design: Designer House 2018 events, call the Conway Symphony Orchestra’s information line at (501) 269-1066 or Julie Adkisson at (501) 472-8292.