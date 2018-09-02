Dutch police officers keep their guns aimed at a man suspect- ed in the Friday stabbings of two people at a railway station in Amsterdam. Officers shot and wounded the man, who remained hospitalized Saturday.

AMSTERDAM -- A 19-year-old Afghan citizen had a "terrorist motive" for stabbing two Americans at the main train station in Amsterdam, city authorities in the Dutch capital said Saturday.

Amsterdam police shot and wounded the suspect after the double stabbing Friday at Central Station. The local government said hours later that it appeared the victims weren't targeted for a specific reason, but added that investigators were not excluding any possibilities.

After the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands on Saturday identified the people injured as American tourists, Amsterdam City Hall gave an update.

"Based on the suspect's first statements, he had a terrorist motive," the city administration said in a statement that did not elaborate on what the statements were or how they showed intent.

The wounded Americans were recovering in a hospital from what police termed serious but not life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released. The suspect, who was identified only as Jawed S. in line with privacy rules in the Netherlands, also remains hospitalized.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed on Twitter that the investigation was focused Saturday on extremist ideology.

The suspect had a residency permit from Germany. German authorities searched his home and seized data storage devices that would be analyzed as part of the investigation, the city government statement said.

He was to be arraigned Monday during a closed hearing with an investigating judge. Dutch officials did not disclose the charges he could face.

The local government said Saturday that it had no immediate plans to beef up security in the city, saying the swift action by police "shows that Amsterdam is prepared for this kind of incident."

A passer-by's photo showed two police officers pointing guns at a man in bluejeans and sneakers lying on the ground inside a train station tunnel.

Ambassador Pete Hoekstra issued a written statement on Saturday saying U.S. Embassy officials had been in touch with the victims or their families.

"We wish them a speedy recovery and are working closely with the City of Amsterdam to provide assistance to them and their families," Hoekstra said.

Central Station is a busy entry and exit point for visitors to Amsterdam, with regular trains linking it to the city's Schiphol Airport. Friday is one of the busiest days of the week for train travel as tourists arrive for the weekend.

The station is patrolled by armed police and other security forces.

