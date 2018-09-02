AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 2, TIGERS 1

NEW YORK -- Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven strong innings for his first victory since July, rookie Gleyber Torres hit a two-run home run and the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 2-1 Saturday.

The Yankees got only two hits, but won for the 11th time in 15 games. New York has the second-best record in the majors, behind AL East-leading Boston.

Andrew McCutchen went 0 for 3 and struck out twice in his Yankees debut. The former NL MVP batted leadoff and played right field, a day after being acquired from San Francisco.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, who missed nearly six weeks with a recurring groin injury, went 0 for 4. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, traded from Pittsburgh to New York late Friday night, entered as a defensive replacement to start the ninth.

Tanaka (10-5) gave up one run and seven hits for his first victory since July 31. He was 0-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 5 starts in August.

Tanaka joined Andy Pettitte as the only pitchers in Yankees' history to reach double-digit victories in each of their first five seasons in the majors.

Jonathan Holder pitched a scoreless eighth and Dellin Betances notched his second save in the ninth.

Torres hit his 22nd home run of the season and third since the start of New York's homestand on Monday, a stretch over which he's batting .526 with 8 RBI.

Torres connected in the fifth off Daniel Norris (0-3) for the Yankees' first.

Norris, reinstated from the disabled list and making his first big league appearance since April 29, was pulled later in the inning with cramping in his left calf. He had been sidelined for most of the season with a strained left groin.

Norris fanned 7, including 6 of the first 10 New York batters.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the first and scored on a sacrifice fly by Victor Martinez.

Both clubs made additional roster moves before the game with rosters expanding from 25 to 40.

New York recalled RHP Luis Cessa and INF Tyler Wade from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and signed lefty reliever Stephen Tarpley to a major league contract. Wade appeared as a pinch-runner in the seventh, stole a base and remained in the game. OF Shane Robinson was designated for assignment.

Detroit recalled RHP Sandy Baez from Class AA Erie.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 2, GIANTS 1 (11) Steven Matz struck out a career-high 11 batters and New York went on to beat San Francisco in 11 innings. Wilmer Flores doubled to left off Giants reliever Hunter Strickland (3-4) to lead off the 11th. He went to third when Jay Bruce grounded out to second against the shift, and scored on Todd Frazier's fly ball to left. Jerry Blevins (2-2) pitched a scoreless 10th and Mets closer Robert Gsellman worked the 11th for his ninth save. Brandon Nimmo made a diving catch in right field, robbing Austin Slater of a hit to end the game. The Mets have won six of their last seven games at AT&T Park. Slater was 2 for 5 and Evan Longoria homered for the Giants. Longoria hit his 15th home run leading off the bottom of the fourth on a 2-1 sinker Matz left over the heart of the plate. Tomas Nido was 2 for 4 with an RBI double off Giants starter Derek Holland in the fifth. Holland gave up 1 run in 6 innings of three-hit ball in which he walked 3 batters. Matz gave up one run in seven innings of three-hit ball. After Longoria's home run, the Mets held the Giants to one hit. They didn't advance a runner into scoring position over the next five innings until 35-year-old outfielder Hunter Pence reached on a one-out walk off Blevins in the 10th and stole second with Joe Panik up with two outs. Blevins got Panik to fly out to left. The beleaguered Mets bullpen combined for four shutout innings of no-hit ball. Going into Saturday, Mets relievers were tagged for 26 earned runs in their last 11 innings, for a 21.27 ERA over that stretch.

Sports on 09/02/2018