A 33-year-old Arkansas man died in a crash involving a Peterbilt truck Saturday evening, state police said.

The wreck occurred near the intersection of U.S. 165 and Hartz Seed Road in Stuttgart shortly after 6 p.m.

Calvin G. Smith Jr. was driving a 2009 Yamaha north on 165 when the vehicle struck the passenger's side of a 1999 Peterbilt crossing the highway to continue east on Hartz Seed, according to a preliminary report.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states. The driver of the truck was not identified.

Authorities said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the Arkansas County crash.

At least 318 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.