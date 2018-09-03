An Arkansas man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after, authorities say, he admitted to shooting his uncle and grandfather Saturday.

About 6:45 p.m., the Marion County sheriff’s office responded to a shooting at a home on Arkansas 14, about 10 miles south of Yellville, according to a statement.

Deputies arrived to find two dead men on the residence's front porch with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Donald Steven Beckwith Jr., 32, of Yellville was taken into custody at the scene, authorities said. During an interview, Beckwith told investigators that he had shot his uncle and grandfather during a physical altercation, the statement reads.

Beckwith was being held without bond at the Marion County jail as of Monday afternoon, records show, and no bail had been set.