A 48-year-old Arkansas man died in a crash Saturday evening after he lost control of his pickup, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 412 in Huntsville, about 1 mile east of the highway's intersection with Arkansas 127.

According to a preliminary state police report, Dow Martin Bain was traveling west on 412 when he lost control of the 1994 Toyota in a curve, crossed the road's centerline then drove off the highway's south side. The pickup overturned and hit an embankment, the report states, and the Kempner resident suffered fatal injuries.

Authorities said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the Madison County crash.

At least 318 people have died in wrecks on state roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.