Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson confirmed junior transfer receiver Dahu Green will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season after suffering a broken left ankle in the second quarter of Saturday’s 48-21 win against Southeast Missouri.

“All indications are that it’s going to need surgery and that we’ll lose him for the year, which we hate,” Anderson said on the Sun Belt Conference’s weekly coaches teleconference Monday morning. “[Green’s] one of the most dynamic guys we’ve got on our field.”

Green, one of 11 receivers with a reception Saturday, was sidelined for the entire 2017 season in order to complete the NCAA’s transfer requirements since his move from Oklahoma to Arkansas State in the summer of 2017.

The school plans to apply for a medical redshirt for Green, a redshirt junior. Should the request proceed without complication, Green would return his full eligibility for this season.

“Yeah, we’ll absolutely try to get that year back,” Anderson said. “He’ll deserve it. He’s only played in a portion of one game. He definitely has a career at the next level once he’s healthy and playing at the level that he’s capable of. I hate that we’re losing him, but we’ll get him well and get him back on the field next fall.”

A 6-foot-5 threat, Green was targeted twice and made his first two career receptions at Arkansas State for 23 yards before the injury forced an early exit in Saturday’s second quarter.

Green played in 15 games as a Sooner, including seven as a true freshman in 2015 and nine as a sophomore in 2016.

Also Monday, senior quarterback Justice Hansen was named the Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of the Week for his six-touchdown Week 1 performance against Southeast Missouri.

Hansen scorched Southeast Missouri with six touchdown passes to six different receivers, a school record, and was 26 of 36 for 423 yards passing and 31 yards rushing on five scrambles. The senior’s total output of 454 yards tied the third most all-time by an Arkansas State player.

An Edmond, Okla., native, Hansen became the first Sun Belt quarterback to spin six or more touchdown passes since North Texas’ Giovanni Vizza had eight on Nov. 10, 2007.

Hansen, who exceeded the 400-yard passing mark for a fifth career time Saturday, surpassed Cleo Lemon’s 7,309 total yards for third on Arkansas State’s all-time total yardage list with 7,693 career yards.

