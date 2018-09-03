Aug. 23
Zacary Aaron Bryson, 29, and Tiffany Nicole Willis, 30, both of Bentonville
Hector Manuel Calderon, 27, Lowell, and Dinora Esperanza Escobar-Mejia, 22, Rogers
Christopher Paul Dennis, 30, and Brittany Lea Patrick, 27, both of Gravette
Anthony David Imler, 21, and Sjana Marie Muller, 20, both of Lowell
Christian Frank Lefler, 28, and Lauren Elizabeth Massey, 24, both of Centerton
Jason Keith Edward McCrary, 36, and Alyssa Kaye Nelson, 30, both of Bentonville
Alex Charles Schaffer, 21, and Lauran Ashley Ivy, 21, both of Rogers
Cam Seth Winfrey, 38, Siloam Springs, and Johnna Gail Nolen, 37, Fayetteville
Aug. 24
Michael Keith Alexander, 37, and Kimberly Ann Gollhofer, 35, both of Gravette
Edward Lawrence Ballow, 33, and Rachel Anne Davison, 29, both of Bella Vista
David Jeremiah Bullard, 27, and Loren Ashley King, 25, both of Rogers
April Lynne Fischer, 26, and Gao Chaichia Lee, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Thomas George Flynn, 57, Bella Vista, and Mary Thi Tran, 38, Rogers
Corey Chay Hatfield, 29, and Jessica Renae Powell, 32, both of Bentonville
Dustin Craig Jones, 25, and BreAnna Marie Alverson, 23, both of Fayetteville
Beau Cassidy Mott, 30, and Brianna Alexis Nichols, 27, both of Lowell
Benjamin Ross Orr, 30, and Kaylin Marie Terry, 26, both of Rogers
Shawn Mitchell Pruitt, 46, and Toby Danielle Self, 43, both of Rogers
Christopher Lawrence Starrine, 35, and Jennifer Elizabeth McTeer, 42, both of Bentonville
Brandon Joshua Steen, 29, and Jessica Allynn Black, 32, both of Rogers
Philip Aaron Stricker, 25, Rogers, and Katelyn Rose McCarthy, 27, Cave Springs
Joe Nathan Tidwell II, 32, and Lacey Rene Richardson, 32, both of Bella Vista
Sotero Valencia, 42, and Evelin Garcia Miranda, 49, both of Gravette
Aug. 27
Anthony Michael Birge, 30, Garfield, and Ashley Marie Lehman, 31, Fayetteville
Todd Dale Broyles, 24, and Haley Michelle Hensley, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Allen Edward Echols, 48, and Jennifer Gail Hastings, 44, both of Centerton
Jimmy Kenneth Kelley, 56, and Gina Gay McLendon, 48, both of Bella Vista
Juan Manuel Maldonado Garduza, 27, Arlington, Texas, and Giselle Amairani Chavez, 25, Euless, Texas
Coty Lee Noschese, 28, and Crystal Deanne Klug, 23, both of Rogers
Nicasio Reyes Martinez, 29, and Lucila Gonzalez, 36, both of Rogers
Matthew Charles Townsend, 36, and Kasey Landry Cole, 23, both of Fayetteville
Jason Howard Zeller, 40, and Anna Emily Ottman, 30, both of Bentonville
Aug. 28
Jake William Busby, 27, and Eraya Ester Elena Ramos Porras, 25, both of Bentonville
Paul Lindsay Caton, 52, Stilwell, Okla., and Wanda Faye Butler, 53, Siloam Springs
John Thomas Downing, 74, and Marcallee Ann Jackson, 53, both of Bella Vista
Kenney Joe Jones Jr., 30, and Whitney Rae Jones, 28, both of Siloam Springs
Diego Perez-Soto, 31, and Maria Guadalupe Ruiz-Torres, 22, both of Rogers
Richard Sanchez Morales, 22, and Johan Jeliz Rondon Ortiz, 27, both of Springdale
Aug. 29
Gideon Abel Butler-Smith, 23, and Kortni Gloria Hobbs, 25, both of Rogers
James Jason Loren Gault, 46, Grove, Okla., and Danette Jolene Knadle, 49, Anderson, Mo.
Edgar Gonzalez, 22, and Ariana Munoz, 22, both of Rogers
Anthony Raymond Slater, 26, and Haley Ann Cook, 24, both of Pea Ridge
NW News on 09/03/2018
Print Headline: Marriage licenses
Comments