Arkansas Children's Research Institute has announced it will use a $3.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study during a five-year period how smartphone technology can empower children with asthma to use self-management strategies to improve their health.

Researchers will examine the effectiveness of a personalized, interactive app in reducing asthma morbidity among patients who have an increased risk for asthma attacks.

The study will compare outcomes of patients using the app to outcomes of patients receiving traditional paper instructions for home asthma care. The proposed app will provide real-time, personalized feedback, asthma education, data logging and tracking capabilities. Researchers will also examine how effective it is to share data from the app with the participants' primary care providers.

Patients will receive recommendations about caring for acute symptoms and reminders about medication and prescription refills.

Asthma is a chronic lung disease that can be serious and even life-threatening. It cannot be cured, but it can be managed.

NW News on 09/03/2018