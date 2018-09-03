FAYETTEVILLE -- Presented a season-opening, home-baked cupcake, the favored host better frost it.

Martha Stewart couldn't have frosted a cupcake more thoroughly than Arkansas' Ty Storey, who quarterbacked 28-points in the second quarter of its 38-6 first-half toward a 55-20 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

So evaluating Arkansas' debut under debuting Coach Chad Morris, note first that the Razorbacks frosted and consumed the cupcake.

That importance magnified upon Jack Crowe's Northwest Arkansas Touchdown address last week.

Crowe was the Arkansas coach canned in 1992 the day after the Razorbacks lost their opener in Fayetteville to The Citadel.

The Citadel hailed from the second-tiered 1-AA, now called the Football Championship Subdivision from whence EIU came.

So Morris' first postgame words weren't mere coachspeak.

"First of all it's great to be 1-0 today and get that first win," Morris said. "We came to win a football game and we did and we're celebrating. There's a lot to clean up, though."

Credit EIU for exposing dirty laundry.

Coached by Kim Dameron, the former Rogers Mountie and 1979-82 Razorbacks letterman for Lou Holtz, the Panthers are no cupcake in their Ohio Valley Conference. They are good enough, just not deep enough. FCS awards 63 football scholarships while the top-tiered Football Bowl Subdivision awards 85, to give most FBS teams some problems.

EIU did.

An Arkansas running game on which Morris said, "We must hang our hats on" was stifled. Just 80 net yards on 37 carries.

"We have to run the football better," Morris said.

They have the backs to run better.

It takes time for the line. Injuries compelled starting redshirt freshmen Kirby Adcock and Shane Clenin at left tackle and left guard.

Like most offensive linemen, they were recruited not as instant phenoms but to develop by their third year.

For them it's just Year Two, starters starting a new system.

Plus, EIU stacked the box.

Storey, getting his second-quarter chance behind sophomore starter Cole Kelley, made EIU pay.

Starting with a 46-yard pass to Jordan Jones igniting the first of four second-quarter touchdown drives, Storey threw three second-quarter touchdown passes. He rushed for another in the third quarter.

Though a fourth-year junior, Saturday marked Storey's first real opportunity. He redshirted one year and spent the last two totaling four mop-ups behind graduated starter Austin Allen and last season, Kelley, too.

"Ty saw an opportunity," Morris said of that first 46-yard pass down the middle to Jones. "That sparked him."

And sparked his team offensively.

Arkansas' defense sparked from the game's third play on securing the first of five turnovers forced from six EIU fumbles.

The fumbles indeed were Arkansas forced, not EIU gifts, Dameron and Morris concurred.

"I think a lot of it was the contact and the size and speed of the players that were hitting us," Dameron said.

Morris was asked if Arkansas forced all the fumbles.

"Absolutely," Morris said. "We had relentless pursuit to the ball."

Sports on 09/03/2018