ST. LOUIS — Eugenio Suarez’s two-run homer off of Bud Norris in the 10th inning lifted the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

After Suarez’s 31st of the season, Brandon Dixon hit a solo homer four pitches later as the Reds hit back-to-back homers for the fifth time this season, the sixth and seventh home runs given up by Norris (3-4).

They came right after Michael Lorenzen (2-1) pitched out a bases loaded, nobody out jam in the ninth without giving up a run to send the game to extra innings. Raisel Iglesias earned his 25th save in 29 chances despite allowing a run for the fourth time in his last five outings.

The Reds won for just the third time in their last 11 games, including the last two against the Cardinals, snapping their series winning streak at 10. St. Louis (76-61) fell a half game behind the Milwaukee Brewers into the second wild card spot in the National League.

CUBS 8, PHILLIES 1 Javier Baez hit one of three solo home runs off Cy Young candidate Aaron Nola to reach 30 home runs and 100 RBIs, and Jon Lester pitched six shutout innings to continue his mastery of the Phillies and help lead the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs to an 8-1 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday. Daniel Murphy and Anthony Rizzo also went deep off Nola (15-4), who gave up three home runs in a game for just the second time over 88 starts in his four-year career.

BREWERS 9, NATIONALS 4 Christian Yelich hit his first career grand slam, Keon Broxton added a three-run homer, and the Milwaukee Brewers earned a series victory with a 9-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Both Broxton and Yelich homered as part of a seven-run fifth inning. It matched Milwaukee’s highest-scoring inning of the season. Yelich has reached base safely in 19 consecutive games and has homered nine times in that span.

METS 4, GIANTS 1 Noah Syndergaard pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, striking out 11 as the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Sunday. Syndergaard (10-3) made his 81st start in the majors and topped the Giants for the second time in 12 days. He matched his season high for strikeouts, walked one and retired 20 of the final 22 batters. ROCKIES 7, PADRES 3 Chris Iannetta hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the last-place San Diego Padres 7-3 Sunday to salvage a split of their four-game series and stay within a half-game of the NL West lead.

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Matt Kemp beat the Diamondbacks for the second straight game, hitting a two-run double in the ninth inning that lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers over Arizona 3-2 Sunday for sole possession of first place in the NL West.

BRAVES 5, PIRATES 1 Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his seventh leadoff homer of the season and scored the tiebreaking run in a four-run eighth inning to help the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Sunday. The Braves increased their division lead over Philadelphia to four games. Acuna went 3 for 4.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 11, YANKEES 7 Rookie Victor Reyes hit his first major league home run, doubled twice and singled, leading the Detroit Tigers over the New York Yankees 11-7 on Sunday. The Tigers split the four-game series. The Yankees began the day 7 1/2 games behind Boston in the AL East and finished 3-4 on their homestand against Detroit and the Chicago White Sox, both far below-.500 teams.

WHITE SOX 8, RED SOX 0 James Shields threw six scoreless innings, Tim Anderson and Daniel Palka homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the major league-leading Boston Red Sox 8-0 on Sunday to split their four-game series. Anderson had three hits — including two doubles — for the White Sox.

ROYALS 9, ORIOLES 1 Jorge Lopez showed some of the potential the Royals saw when they traded for him in late July, scattering five hits over a career-best seven innings and helping Kansas City rout the Baltimore Orioles 9-1 on Sunday. The Royals completed a three-game sweep of the only team in the majors with a worse record than theirs.

RANGERS 18, TWINS 4 Yohander Mendez earned his first major league win and Nomar Mazara hit two of the Texas Rangers’ six homers in an 18-4 rout of the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Mazara hit four homers in the three-game series, at least one in each game.

ATHLETICS 8, MARINERS 2 Stephen Piscotty homered twice and drove in five runs as the Oakland Athletics widened their lead over Seattle for the second AL wild-card spot, beating the Mariners 8-2 Sunday. The A’s moved 5 1/2 games ahead of Seattle for the final AL wild-card slot. RAYS 6, INDIANS 4 Rookie Brandon Lowe homered and drove in three runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays hung on in the ninth inning to defeat the Cleveland Indians 6-4 on Sunday, taking two of three from the AL Central leaders. The Rays have won 11 of 13 and are a season-high 10 games over .500 (73-63).

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, MARLINS 1 Sean Reid-Foley struck out 10 over seven innings and earned his first major league win in pitching the Toronto Blue Jays over the Miami Marlins 6-1 on Sunday. Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer and Luke Maile had three doubles for the Blue Jays. Reid-Foley (1-2) allowed one run and four hits with one walk in his third major league start.

