— Another name has been scratched from the list of available offensive linemen for Arkansas in 2018.

Jalen Merrick, a fourth-year junior, will no longer play football because of recurring headaches that have kept him from practicing since the preseason. He played in a combined 21 games the last two seasons.

By taking a medical hardship, Merrick will have the option to have his tuition paid while he finishes his undergraduate program in recreation and sport management. Offensive lineman Jake Heinrich took a medical hardship earlier this year after a recurring back injury.

Merrick is the third Arkansas offensive lineman to be ruled out for the season since the summer. Fifth-year senior Deion Malone suffered a knee injury during the first week of preseason camp and freshman Ryan Winkel underwent shoulder surgery in July.

Arkansas also was without junior Colton Jackson (back), redshirt freshman Dalton Wagner (appendix) and sophomore Dylan Hays (back) in the opener against Eastern Illinois. Wagner and Jackson are candidates to start at left tackle when they return.

Wagner and Hays are on the two-deep depth chart for Saturday's game against Colorado State, giving the Razorbacks 10 scholarship linemen for the trip. Arkansas coach Chad Morris indicated Monday that Jackson might be available for the North Texas game next week.

The injuries are not ideal at any position, but especially not along the line where Arkansas already was thin coming into the season. Morris said on July 30 that he wants to have 15 scholarship linemen each season, but the Razorbacks had only 14 after the spring.

Arkansas linemen have shifted positions to adjust for the injuries. Hjalte Froholdt, a preseason All-SEC guard, was moved to center during preseason camp, and Shane Clenin, a backup center at one point during camp, started at left tackle in last Saturday's opener against Eastern Illinois.

Austin Capps moved to the offensive line during preseason camp. Capps, a backup left guard, previously was a contributor at defensive tackle.