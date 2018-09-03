NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2

LOS ANGELES -- Matt Kemp beat the Diamondbacks for the second consecutive game, hitting a two-run double in the ninth inning that lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers over Arizona 3-2 Sunday for sole possession of first place in the NL West.

A day after Kemp launched a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth against Archie Bradley, the Dodgers slugger tagged him again to break a tie for the division lead.

Kemp's one-out drive off the wall in left-center field put Los Angeles alone atop the West for the first time since Aug. 7. The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks by identical 3-2 scores three days in a row, after Arizona won the series opener at Dodger Stadium.

Brad Boxberger (2-5) started the ninth and put the potential tying and go-ahead runs on with consecutive walks to pinch-hitter Alex Verdugo and Max Muncy. The runners advanced on Enrique Hernandez's sacrifice bunt and set up Kemp, who pinch-hit in the seventh and stayed in the game.

Daniel Descalso homered leading off the ninth to put Arizona ahead 2-1. Descalso went deep to center field off Caleb Ferguson with the ball just eluding Cody Bellinger's glove as he reached over the wall.

Kenley Jansen (1-5) took over for Ferguson and got three outs.

The D-backs tied it at 1 on Alex Avila's bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Rookie Walker Buehler gave up a leadoff single to Paul Goldschmidt and a one-out walk to Descalso walked. Ryan Madson came on in his Dodgers debut after being acquired from the Nationals and promptly loaded the bases on a walk to Ketel Marte.

Bellinger caught Avila's fly and fired home. Goldschmidt's left leg caught the corner on the plate before catcher Yasmani Grandal tagged his upper body.

Goldschmidt was called out, but Arizona challenged it. After a 2 1/2-minute review, it was overturned, tying the game as Dodgers fans booed.

CUBS 8, PHILLIES 1 Javier Baez hit one of three solo home runs off Aaron Nola to reach 30 home runs and 100 RBI, and Jon Lester pitched six shutout innings to help lead Chicago over host Philadelphia.

BREWERS 9, NATIONALS 4 Christian Yelich hit his first career grand slam, Keon Broxton added a three-run home run, and visiting Milwaukee earned a series victory over Washington.

REDS 6, CARDINALS 4 (10) Eugenio Suarez's two-run home run off of Bud Norris in the 10th inning lifted Cincinnati over host St. Louis.

METS 4, GIANTS 1 Noah Syndergaard pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, striking out 11 as visiting New York beat San Francisco.

ROCKIES 7, PADRES 3 Chris Iannetta hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning and Colorado beat host San Diego to salvage a split of their four-game series and stay within a half-game of the NL West lead.

BRAVES 5, PIRATES 1 Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his seventh leadoff home run of the season and scored the tiebreaking run in a four-run eighth inning to help Atlanta beat visiting Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 11, YANKEES 7 Rookie Victor Reyes hit his first major league home run, doubled twice and singled, leading Detroit over host New York.

WHITE SOX 8, RED SOX 0 James Shields threw six scoreless innings, Tim Anderson and Daniel Palka homered and Chicago beat visiting Boston to split a four-game series.

ROYALS 9, ORIOLES 1 Jorge Lopez scattered five hits over a career-best seven innings to help host Kansas City rout Baltimore, completing a three-game sweep.

RANGERS 18, TWINS 4 Yohander Mendez earned his first major league victory and Nomar Mazara hit two of Texas' six home runs in a rout of visiting Minnesota.

ATHLETICS 8, MARINERS 2 Stephen Piscotty homered twice and drove in five runs as host Oakland widened its lead over Seattle for the second AL wild-card spot.

RAYS 6, INDIANS 4 Rookie Brandon Lowe homered and drove in three runs, and visiting Tampa Bay hung on in the ninth inning to defeat Cleveland.

ASTROS 4, ANGELS 2 George Springer hit a two-run home run and finished a triple shy of the cycle to lead Houston over visiting Los Angeles.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, MARLINS 1 Sean Reid-Foley struck out 10 over seven innings and earned his first major league victory in pitching Toronto over host Miami.

Sports on 09/03/2018