Chad Morris

– Morris kicks off his press conference by thanking the fans, who brought the energy and made things surreal for him, the staff and the players.

– After film review, there's a lot of improving to do, Morris said. There are plenty of mistakes to correct, and he credited Kim Dameron and his players for those. "It's never as good as you think it is, and it's never as bad as you think it is."

– Defensively, he was proud of the relentless pursuit to the football and creating the five turnovers. Morris said it's the most turnovers one of his teams have created in a game.

– Scoota Harris was the defensive player of the game, Morris said. He added Dre Greenlaw was on track to break a record before his injury. TJ Smith and Santos Ramirez were also players of the game on the defensive side of the ball.

– Morris said the defense played too many snaps on Saturday, particularly in the first half. Forty-six snaps is too many.