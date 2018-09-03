Sections
LR Police investigate homicide by Rachel Herzog | Today at 9:08 p.m. 0comments

A suspicious death that Little Rock police investigated Monday morning has been ruled a homicide.

Officers were at the scene on Old Forge Court, in a residential area of northwest Little Rock, about 8 a.m., the department said on Twitter. The victim was said to be female.

Police announced about 9 p.m. that the death was determined to be a homicide, providing no further details. More information will be released Tuesday, the department said.

This is the city’s 25th homicide in 2018.

Print Headline: LR police investigate Monday homicide

