41-year-old Alex Rankin of Jonesboro - Photo by Office of the prosecuting attorney for the state's 2nd Judicial District

A jury convicted an Arkansas man in a 2017 fatal shooting on Friday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the office of the prosecuting attorney for the state's 2nd Judicial District, 41-year-old Alex Rankin of Jonesboro was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Dewayne Manning.

Craighead County Circuit Judge Pamela Honeycutt sentenced Rankin to 25 years, the release from Scott Ellington states.

Jonesboro officers found Manning shot outside an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Bridge Street about 6:30 a.m. July 7, 2017. Medical personnel transported him to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers responded to the same address the evening before after residents reported hearing gunshots. An arrest affidavit accused Rankin of having an ongoing argument with Manning, and it said shots were also fired at Manning's residence about 7:30 p.m. July 6, 2017.

“My office appreciates the jury giving their time and attention to this case," Ellington said in a statement. "We know it was a long week, with a lot of information presented to them for their consideration."

